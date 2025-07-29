Regime change would force more than just Zelensky to flee Ukraine — former top diplomat

MOSCOW, July 29. /TASS/. A potential change of power in Ukraine through revolution, crisis or other means would compel not only Vladimir Zelensky but many individuals to leave the country, Karin Kneissl, former Austrian foreign minister and head of the Geopolitical Observatory for Russia’s Key Issues (GORKI), a research center at St. Petersburg State University, told TASS in an interview.

When asked about the likelihood of a scenario where Zelensky will eventually simply seek asylum abroad, Kneissl responded that she could hardly predict what country he would go for.

"This is a highly speculative question. I do not know where he [Zelensky - TASS] might seek asylum. I assume this is not just about him but his immediate family as well. If there is a crisis, a revolution or something else of the sort, even if Zelensky is forced to leave office for some other reason, the consequences would affect more than just him," the ex-foreign minister stressed.

She recalled addressing the issue on her Telegram channel. "I was personally quite moved by reports of Ukraine’s Commander-in-Chief Alexander Syrsky, who comes from [the Russian town of] Vladimir and whose family still lives in Russia, transferring funds for his seriously ill father’s treatment at a Russian hospital. I was deeply touched by this gesture, because it underscores the fratricidal nature of this war. It is a real tragedy. And if there is a regime change, it is not just Zelensky who will have to go into exile, many other Ukrainian military commanders and other individuals could face the same prospects - or perhaps not. Some may choose to stay and assume responsibility. I have no idea. It really is a highly speculative question," she repeated.

"The one thing I can respond with is my recollection of Alexander Syrsky’s decision to send money to a Russian hospital where his father is being treated. That is the epitome of this war’s tragedy," she concluded.