Trump's trade deal 'squashes' Europe, Medvedev says

MOSCOW, July 28. /TASS/. A new trade deal between the US and the European Union favors Washington but is totally humiliating for the Europeans, Russian Security Council Deputy Chairman Dmitry Medvedev said.

"[US President Donald] Trump has squashed Europe," he wrote on Telegram. "The new ‘deal’ with the European Union is a) totally humiliating for the Europeans as it only serves the United States by leaving the European market unprotected and zeroing out tariffs on US goods; b) creates huge additional costs for industries and agriculture in many EU countries stemming from the need to pay for expensive US energy; and c) diverts a massive investment flow from Europe to the US," Medvedev specified.

The Russian Security Council deputy chairman pointed out that one could only sympathize with common Europeans: "They should probably be storming Brussels now in order to hang all EU commissioners, including crazy old witch Ursula (von der Leyen, European Commission president - TASS)." "It wouldn't help matters but at least it would be fun," he added.

Medvedev noted that although Trump was inconsistent in his statements and moves, he was quite consistent in one thing: he "aggressively advances his country’s economic interests." "Finally, the deal is clearly aimed against Russia, as it bans Russian oil and gas purchases. However, while for Trump, it is largely about business, for the mad old wench Europe, it is part of its neo-Nazi ideas, which is harmful to the well-being of its own citizens," the Russian Security Council deputy chairman emphasized.

Trump announced after a meeting with von der Leyen on Sunday that the United States and the European Union had agreed on 15% tariffs on European imports to the US, while the EU would not impose import tariffs on US goods. Trump hailed the agreement reached with the EU as "the biggest deal ever made." Prior to that, the US administration announced plans to slap 30% tariffs on all EU imports.