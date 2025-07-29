GENEVA, July 29. /TASS/. The course of military operations in Ukraine has demonstrated that NATO is incapable of launching a direct offensive against Russia. Ralph Bosshard, a retired lieutenant-colonel of the Swiss Armed Forces and former special adviser on military issues to the OSCE Secretary-General (2014-2020), shared these insights with TASS.

According to Bosshard, Russia’s deployment of advanced air defense and naval countermeasures during the conflict underscored a key point: "Even NATO cannot engage Russia directly through military means." He emphasized that the Russian Armed Forces have, in every respect, proven their resilience and the strength of their combat capabilities against Western-backed forces.

Bosshard further noted that even Western mercenaries operating in Ukraine - who are likely trained, equipped, and possibly under NATO command - are limited to conducting targeted offensive operations. Their role, he suggested, remains confined to precise strikes.