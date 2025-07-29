MOSCOW, July 29. /TASS/. Vladimir Zelensky is not the legitimate president of Ukraine, so if Washington and London choose to replace him with former commander-in-chief of the Ukrainian armed forces Valery Zaluzhny, they will need to legitimize his authority through elections - contingent upon a ceasefire, Vladimir Zharikhin, the deputy director of the Institute of CIS Countries has told TASS.

"The issue of establishing a proper mechanism arises," Zharikhin explained. "If they intend to overthrow Zelensky - though they are accustomed to such actions - there is a fundamental problem: Zelensky lacks legitimacy. Removing him would mean any successor also lacks legitimacy."

He further stated that, in this scenario, Western powers would need to hold elections in Ukraine. "To conduct elections, a truce is necessary, but such a truce cannot be achieved on their terms."

Zharikhin also questioned the rationale behind the potential American interest in Zaluzhny. "It remains unclear why the United States might favor Zaluzhny as Ukraine’s president. After all, he is a tool of British influence."

Earlier, Russia’s Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR) reported that the United States and Britain secretly convened at an Alpine resort to decide on Zaluzhny’s appointment as Ukraine’s president. According to the SVR, the meeting was attended by Ukrainian presidential aide Andrey Yermak, Ukrainian Defense Ministry’s chief intelligence officer Kirill Budanov, and Zaluzhny himself. The participants reportedly concluded that replacing Zelensky was a necessary evil.