China welcomes thaw in Russia-US ties — Chinese Foreign Ministry

BEIJING, July 29. /TASS/. China's authorities consistently support strengthening ties between Russia and the United States and welcome both countries’ efforts to uphold global stability, Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesman Guo Jiakun said on Monday.

"China will welcome the improvement in Russia-US relations and the two countries’ contribution to ensuring international peace and stability," he said at a press briefing, commenting on the possibility of a meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and his US counterpart Donald Trump in Beijing in late August or early September.

Both Russia and the United States are permanent members of the United Nations Security Council and powers that have an influence on the international situation, the spokesman pointed out.

Putin is expected to visit China in late August or early September to take part in events commemorating the 80th anniversary of the Victory in the Second World War and the Chinese People's War of Resistance Against Japanese Aggression. A large-scale military parade featuring domestically produced, actively deployed Chinese military equipment will take place in Beijing on September 3.

Earlier, Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that the Kremlin was not making any specific preparations for a meeting between Putin and Trump in China in September. He noted that such a meeting could not be ruled out as long as both leaders travel to Beijing at the same time.