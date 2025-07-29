Russia expands control zone near Kupyansk to further liberate city — official

MOSCOW, July 29. /TASS/. Russian troops are expanding their control zone over the entire territory near Kupyansk, Kharkov Region, as part of continued liberation efforts, head of the military-civil administration of the Kharkov Region Vitaly Ganchev told TASS.

"We are now expanding the control zone over the entire territory to further liberate the city," Ganchev said.

Earlier, Ganchev said that the Russian army was in almost complete control of the approaches to the city, preventing the Ukrainian army from rotating and delivering ammunition.