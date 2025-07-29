Medvedev responds to US senator’s demand to ‘get to peace table’

MOSCOW, July 29. /TASS/. Russian Security Council Deputy Chairman Dmitry Medvedev has responded to an X post by US Senator Lindsey Graham (Republican of South Carolina, blacklisted in Russia as a terrorist and extremist), saying that it’s not up to him or US President Donald Trump to decide when it’s time come to the negotiating table in the Ukraine conflict.

"It's not for you or Trump to dictate when to ‘get at the peace table.’ Negotiations will end when all the objectives of our military operation have been achieved. Work on America first, gramps!," Medvedev wrote on the X social media platform.

Earlier, he urged Trump to remember that each new ultimatum was a step towards war.

Graham wrote on X, addressing "those in Russia who believe that President Trump is not serious about ending the bloodbath between Russia and Ukraine: You and your customers will soon be sadly mistaken." "You will also soon see that Joe Biden is no longer president. Get to the peace table," the US senator added.