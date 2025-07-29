Normalization between Moscow, Washington losing traction — Kremlin spokesman

MOSCOW, July 29. /TASS/. The process of the normalization of relations between Moscow and Washington is losing steam, Russian presidential press secretary Dmitry Peskov said.

"We observe certain loosening, indeed. The process of the normalization of relations is proceeding, so to say, neither good nor bad," he said when asked by TASS to comment on the progress in unfreezing bilateral relations amid problems in the Ukrainian settlement.

Earlier, US President Donald Trump expressed disappointment with Russia and the slow progress on the Ukrainian settlement and announced his intention to shorten his previously set 50-day deadline for a deal to 10-12 days.

He also stated that he was no longer interested in direct talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin, without specifying the nature of the contacts he referred to. Nevertheless, the US leader indicated his willingness to expand trade relations with Russia once the conflict in Ukraine is peacefully resolved.