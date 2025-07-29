MOSCOW, July 29. /TASS/. Twenty-four civilians were killed in Ukrainian attacks on Russian regions in the past week, and over 130 people suffered injuries, Rodion Miroshnik, the Russian Foreign Ministry’s ambassador-at-large tasked with overseeing the Kiev regime’s crimes, told TASS.

"As many as 155 civilians were affected by Nazi attacks in the past week: 24 people were killed and 131, including four minors, suffered injuries," he specified. "The majority of casualties in attacks by the Ukrainian armed forces were reported in the Belgorod, Kherson, Zaporozhye and Krasnodar regions," Miroshnik added.

The envoy pointed out that the enemy had fired nearly 2,800 projectiles at Russian territory in the past week, most of them made in NATO countries.