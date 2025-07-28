Macron’s remarks make earlier call with Putin ineffective — Lavrov

SOLNECHNOGORSK /Moscow Region/, July 28. /TASS/. The recent phone call between President Vladimir Putin of Russia and President Emmanuel Macron of France proved ineffective due to the comments the French leader made afterwards, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said.

According to the top diplomat, Putin has repeatedly said that Russia "is open to dialogue with any country, including European nations."

"When President Macron called our president, he immediately picked up the phone. I won’t disclose the details of their communication but frankly, there was minimal effect from the conversation, particularly because later, President Macron began making public statements about the need to put pressure on Russia to force it into an unconditional ceasefire," Lavrov noted, addressing the Terra Scientia National Educational Youth Forum.

The top Russian diplomat pointed out that it wasn’t the first time the French president had made such remarks. When he first made such a statement and was asked if Paris "will stop sending weapons to Ukraine," he said no, because it should be an unconditional ceasefire.

On July 1, the presidents of Russia and France held a phone call for the first time in almost three years. Both the Kremlin and the Elysee Palace described the conversation as substantive. The two leaders used to be in regular contact until September 2022, when their telephone conversations were suspended.