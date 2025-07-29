Two deminers killed while defusing drone in Russia’s Rostov Region

ROSTOV-ON-DON, July 29. /TASS/. Two deminers have been killed while defusing a Ukrainian drone in the Salsky District of Russia’s southern Rostov Region, district administration head Vladimir Berezovsky said.

Earlier, air defenses thwarted drone attacks on the towns of Kamensk-Shakhtinsky, Salsk and Volgodonsk, as well as on the Bokovsky and Tarasovsky districts.

"Unfortunately, a tragic incident took place today: two deminers were killed while defusing an enemy drone in Novosalsk," the official wrote on Telegram.

Berezovsky also pointed to the threat of repeated drone attacks on targets in Salsk.

Earlier, Acting Rostov Region Governor Yury Slyusar reported that a drone strike on Salsk had killed a car driver and damaged the roof and windows of a private house.