Medvedev responds to new Trump ultimatum with stark warning

MOSCOW, July 28. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump’s ultimatums to Russia are misguided, and could hurt him domestically more than he thinks, Dmitry Medvedev, deputy chairman of the Russian Security Council, said on X.

"Trump's playing the ultimatum game with Russia: 50 days or 10… He should remember 2 things: 1. Russia isn't Israel or even Iran. 2. Each new ultimatum is a threat and a step towards war," he said.

"Not between Russia and Ukraine, but with his own country. Don't go down the Sleepy Joe road!"

Trump has said that he plans to cancel the 50-day deadline for Russia and Ukraine to reach some kind of deal, after which he intends to impose 100% trade duties against Moscow and its trading partners. Today, the American leader reiterated that he was disappointed with Russia, and shortened the period to 10-12 days.

The US president is positioning himself as a dealmaker capable of settling any global conflicts. However, Trump suspended the hot phase of the Israeli-Iranian conflict with direct American intervention and bombing of peaceful nuclear facilities on the territory of the Islamic Republic.