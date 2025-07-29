GENEVA, July 29. /TASS/. Russia currently remains the only nation that rejects the so-called "rules-based order" and continues to resist the collective West, State Duma Deputy Speaker Pyotr Tolstoy stated.

"Today Russia stands alone in not recognizing this 'rules-based order' and in opposing the collective West in Ukraine," Tolstoy said during a session titled "Upholding the UN Charter and International Law to Ensure Peace and Security" at the Sixth World Conference of Speakers of Parliament.

The parliamentarian warned that international law is being threatened by this Western-imposed "rules-based order." "This is the wording the West employs and seeks to institutionalize through various documents," he emphasized.

Tolstoy accused Western powers of repeatedly using force against defenseless nations under this pretext, citing military interventions in Yugoslavia, Iraq, Libya and Syria. "All these actions followed 'rules-based' principles that exclusively benefit the West," he asserted.

The deputy speaker urged not to compare Russian actions in Ukraine and the Gaza situation, calling such parallels inappropriate. He characterized the Gaza crisis as a direct consequence of the Western-imposed order, stating: "We are actively opposing this policy today - resisting Western geopolitical hegemony."

"We fight this with weapons in hand. I assure you, victory will be ours," Tolstoy declared. "When only the language of force is understood, Russia must speak that language. It's imperative to stop global aggression and reaffirm our commitment to international law, which is currently under systematic assault by the collective West."