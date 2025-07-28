Russia to shutter 20 crossings on Ukraine border on August 1

MOSCOW, July 28. /TASS/. Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Misustin has signed a government resolution officially shuttering 20 checkpoints on the border with Ukraine from August 1.

"To close from August 1, 2025 checkpoints on the Russian state border established under the February 8, 1995 agreement between the Russian and Ukrainian governments on border checkpoints, as listed in the supplement," the document says.

The list includes 13 road and seven railroad crossings, which are no longer located on the border with Ukraine after the Lugansk and Donetsk People’s Republics, as well as the Kherson and Zaporozhye Regions became part of Russia following the 2022 referendums.