FACTBOX: Aeroflot cancels dozens of flights after hacker attack paralyzes IT systems

MOSCOW, July 28. /TASS/. Russia’s Aeroflot airline has cancelled 49 round-trip flights to and from Moscow due to an IT system failure, the air carrier reported.

The press service of the Prosecutor General's Office of Russia said that the airline’s information systems were brought down by a hacker attack.

TASS has collected the main information about the situation.

Flight cancellations

- Earlier in the day, the airline reported that 42 pairs of flights were cancelled due to system failure.

- Later, Aeroflot cancelled another seven round-trip flights to and from the Sheremetyevo airport.

- Flights to Astrakhan, Grozny, Yekaterinburg, Yerevan, Kazan, Kaliningrad, Krasnoyarsk, Makhachkala, Mineralnye Vody, Minsk, Sochi and other cities have been cancelled.

- To avoid overcrowding, the airline asked passengers to leave the Sheremetyevo airport.

- Ticket offices at the airport are temporarily not refunding or reissuing tickets, Aeroflot reported.

- Only tickets for special categories of passengers are currently being reissued at the Sheremetyevo Airport.

- Passengers of cancelled flights can obtain a refund or have their tickets reissued for another flight in the next ten days at the point of purchase, Aeroflot reported.

Reason for cancellation

- The airline confirmed that the problems were the result of an IT failure.

- The carrier warned of adjustments to its flight schedule, including delays and cancellations.

- At present a team of specialists is currently working to quickly restore the normal operation of services.

- The cause of the failure in the Aeroflot information system was a hacker attack, the press service of the Prosecutor General's Office of Russia noted.

The prosecutor's office's response

- The prosecutor's office has taken charge of the situation with the failure of Aeroflot systems at Sheremetyevo, the press service of the Moscow Interregional Transport Prosecutor's Office told TASS.

- A case has been initiated under Part 4 of Article 272 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation (unauthorized access to computer information), the press service of the Prosecutor General's Office of Russia reported.

- The Moscow Interregional Transport Prosecutor's Office has established a hotline for passengers: +7 999 663 38 09.