Attempts to cast Russia as an enemy contradict interests of EU nations — Kremlin spokesman

MOSCOW, July 29. /TASS/. Germany’s attempts to depict Russia as an enemy conflict with the interests of European nations, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters in response to a question on the matter.

He noted that Germany has been very actively involved in "whipping up hysterical Russophobia across the European continent."

"Germany is trying to take a leading role in this as well, so they are doing everything in their power to cast Russia as the enemy. Significant resources are being allocated to this effort, and, to our regret, the campaign against us continues. This clearly does not serve the interests of people living in Europe," the Kremlin spokesman emphasized.