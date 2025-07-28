Ukraine gets drones, armored personnel carriers from Latvia

MOSCOW, July 28. /TASS/. Ukraine took delivery of drones and Patria 6x6 armored personnel carriers from Latvia, Ukrainian Defense Minister Denis Shmygal said.

"I thanked Latvia for its contribution to strengthening defense capabilities, in particular for the transfer of drones to the defense forces and the recent decision to provide 42 Patria 6x6 armored personnel carriers. The first shipment has already been delivered to Ukraine," he wrote on Telegram.

He made the comment following a conversation with Latvian Defense Minister Andris Spruds, saying they also discussed joint production of drones for Ukraine.

In 2019, Finland and Latvia initiated a program to introduce a modern armored vehicle, which also involves Sweden and Germany. The Patria off-road vehicle was chosen as the vehicle’s platform. According to the Finnish Defense Ministry, Finland ordered 164 armored personnel carriers as part of the project, while Latvia ordered more than 250, and Sweden ordered 321 vehicles.