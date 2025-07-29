Opera singer Maksakova-Igenbergs put on international wanted list

MOSCOW, July 29. /TASS/. Opera singer Maria Maksakova-Igenbergs (designated as a foreign agent in Russia) has been put on the international wanted list, according to court documents.

She is charged with publicly calling for actions against Russia’s security (part 2v, article 280.4 of the Russian Criminal Code) and evading her obligations under the Russian foreign agents law (article 330.1 of the Russian Criminal Code). The case is considered in absentia as the singer left Russia before the criminal case was opened.

In December 2024, Maksakova was arrested in absentia by Moscow’s Presnensky District Court on charges of public calls for actions against the country’s security. The case was opened after she released a YouTube video discrediting Russia’s special military operation and calling for donating to the Ukrainian army. These charges carry a punishment of up to six years in prison. She is also a defendant in a case of obligations under the Russian foreign agents law.

Maksakova was put on Russia’s register of foreign agents in May 2023. In November of the same year, she was twice fined 30,000 and 40,000 rubles (some $375 and $500 under the current exchange rate) for not marking her internet publications as originating from a foreign agent. In August 2024, she was fined 50,000 rubles ($614) again and one more such fine was levied on her in June 2025.

Currently, Maksakova is living outside Russia.