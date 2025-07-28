SOLNECHNOGORSK /Moscow Region/, July 28. /TASS/. The West will want to resume relations with Russia sooner or later but things will never be the same and Moscow will be very selective about building future ties, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said.

"I see no point in avoiding anyone. If someone is avoiding you, boycotting you, walking out when you are speaking, well, let them do that. But they will get over it someday. And when they are through with that and want to communicate with us, things will not be the same," he said at the Terra Scientia National Educational Youth Forum.

"So, when - I am sure that it will be ‘when’ rather than ‘if’ - they come to their senses and invite us to resume relations, we will be very particular about the principles these relations will be built on," he emphasized.

According to the top Russian diplomat, Russia now knows only too well what the West’s words really cost. "A thought once uttered is a lie," he recalled the famous words of Fyodor Tyutchev. "And when they utter a word, when they promise us something - that too is a lie." A vivid example of such hypocrisy and untruthfulness, in his words, were developments in February 2014, when German, Polish, and French officials "forgot" about their guarantees and let a state coup happen in Kiev, or in April 2022, when the West forced Ukraine to reject the Istanbul agreements for the sake of continuing the bloodshed in a bid to weaken Russia.