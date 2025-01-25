Age of Mars registered as violator due to failure to protect Russian users' personal data

MOSCOW, January 25. /TASS/. Moscow’s Tagansky District Court has sustained a claim by Roskomnadzor, Russia’s communications watchdog, against a major US website hosting provider NameCheap, Inc. in defense of personal data of Russian users, whose privacy, personal and family secret were violated in the virtual blockchain game Age of Mars controlled by the defendant, according to the court ruling seen by TASS.

"To acknowledge activities of the https:// (https://)ageofmars.io Internet page illegal and infringing the rights of the citizens <…>. To acknowledge the information spread through the Internet on a respective Internet resource, same as its spread through other Internet resources, as information processed in breach of legislation of the Russian Federation in the area of personal data," according to the document. "The court ruling serves as a basis for registering the following Internet page https:// (https://)ageofmars.io as a violator of the rights of owners of personal data," the document reads.

One of the world’s top ten registrars, NameCheap, Inc. controls over 10 mln domain names globally. The American company founded 25 years ago, has offices in the US, the UK, Portugal, Greece, Ukraine, France, and India among others.

The Age of Mars game controlled by the registrar, has not been banned in Russia yet, and Russian users can register there and create a personal account. The gameplay is based on gradual colonization of Mars. Meanwhile the precise number of players in it is unknown.