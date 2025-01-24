Istanbul-Moscow flight makes unscheduled landing in southern Russian city of Astrakhan

MOSCOW, January 24. /TASS/. Aeroflot flight SU2131 going from Istanbul to Moscow had to land in the city of Astrakhan, located in southern Russia, due to a technical problem, the Russian airline wrote on Telegram.

"In order to ensure the safety of the flight, the pilot-in-command of the SU2131 Istanbul-Moscow flight had to make an emergency landing after one of the plane’s systems alerted to a problem," the statement says.

The landing proceeded normally. The passengers will resume their journey on a different aircraft later in the day. They will be served hot food and drinks during the delay.

The flight’s departure from Astrakhan is scheduled for roughly 1:00 a.m. Moscow time on Saturday (10:00 p.m. Friday GMT).