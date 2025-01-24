Press review: Trump gives Russia an unlikely ultimatum as US secretary visits Panama first

MOSCOW, January 24. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump delivers an unlikely ultimatum to Russia; EU hawks reaffirm their commitment to prolonging the Ukraine conflict for five more years; and the new US secretary of state is set to make his first foreign visit to Panama. These stories have topped Friday’s newspaper headlines across Russia. Media: Trump issues unlikely ultimatum to Russia US President Donald Trump has urged Russia to end the conflict in Ukraine, otherwise threatening to introduce a new wave of sanctions. However, Trump’s message was quite different from his usual manner of conducting foreign policy, Izvestia points out. After expressing respect for Russia’s contribution to the victory over Nazism and highlighting his good relations with Vladimir Putin, Trump stated that he was going to do Moscow a favor, and demanded that the "ridiculous war" must end immediately. If Moscow refuses, he would have no other choice but to impose restrictions, Trump added.

The first thing that stands out is the tone of the message, which is different from the US president’s usual style. For instance, when Trump initiated bargaining with Canada and Mexico on revising the existing bilateral agreements in late November, he did not waste time offering compliments. The second thing is that Washington has no effective leverage to influence Moscow. Russia-US trade has dropped significantly, declining six-fold in the past four years. Russia’s main exports to the US include enriched uranium (with temporary restrictions imposed by Moscow in November currently in effect), palladium, mineral fertilizers, and aviation components. Replacing these supplies fully or partially will take much time. Besides, Trump has neither technical nor political ability to immediately increase military aid to Ukraine. For Trump, it’s crucial to release funds and resources from the Ukraine track, Vladimir Vasilyev, senior research fellow at the Russian Academy of Sciences’ Institute for US and Canadian Studies, said. "The problem is that in the current situation, Washington’s respect for its obligations can only be based on Trump’s personal assurances because we won’t have any international legal guarantees. Those could include a decision by the UN Security Council but that doesn’t look strong given how the organization is viewed at the moment. This looks similar to the situation around NATO’s eastward expansion. This discussion is about a ceasefire," the expert noted. Experts interviewed by Rossiyskaya Gazeta don’t expect new potential US sanctions to have much impact. Boris Mezhuyev, a professor at the Russian Academy of Sciences' Institute of Philosophy, is confident that US sanctions themselves are not as important as they used to be. In his opinion, what is especially dangerous is US pressure on neutral countries in order to drag them into the war of sanctions against Russia. The expert explains that it’s not customs tariffs that Moscow should be wary of but "active and unscrupulous diplomacy" seeking to blockade Russia. Dmitry Novikov, head of the Scientific-Educational Laboratory of Political Geography and Modern Geopolitics, believes that potential US actions won’t be aimed at expanding the existing range of sanctions but at tightening their implementation by other countries. "However, such an approach may turn out to be harmful for Washington’s relations with those nations," Novikov added. Nezavisimaya Gazeta: EU hawks intent on fueling Ukraine conflict for five more years The new US administration's calls to end the conflict in Ukraine as soon as possible seem to clash with the aspirations of hawkish politicians in the European Union, Nezavisimaya Gazeta notes. Andrius Kubilius, European Commissioner for Defense, said at a European Defense Agency conference that the European Commission should contribute to prolonging the conflict in Ukraine to counter Russia and prepare for a war in the coming five years. The call was backed by top EU diplomat Kaja Kallas and NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte. Lieutenant General (Ret.) Yury Netkachev, a military expert, highlights the readiness of NATO and EU countries to continue increasing military assistance to Ukraine. According to the analyst, Ukrainian Minister of Strategic Industries German Smetanin confirmed recently that the German company KNDS Deutschland, which produces Leopard 2 tanks, had expanded its presence in Ukraine by creating a joint venture with "a Ukrainian defense plant." "We must pay attention to that because since the start of the conflict, Germany has provided over 100 Leopard tanks of various types to the Ukrainian armed forces," Netkachev pointed out, adding: "Kiev now has new defense capacities to maintain and repair armored vehicles." At least 200 Leopard tanks are expected to be provided to the Ukrainian army in the near future. "The Americans can in no way prevent this from happening because it’s a project run by European countries, namely Germany, which is ramping up its assistance to the Ukrainian armed forces," the expert remarked. Netkachev, who used to command tank formations in the Soviet and Russian army, believes that more mechanized units are being formed in Ukraine with support from the EU and Germany, which may become the main strike force of the Ukrainian army in 2025. "We need to stop that by identifying and destroying the plant that the KNDS Deutschland company has established together with its Ukrainian partners. The bases and storage facilities of armored equipment in Ukraine also need to be wiped out," Netkachev added. Vedomosti: New US secretary of state to make first foreign visit to Panama Marco Rubio has chosen Panama as the destination of his first visit as US secretary of state. He will discuss the issue of the Panama Canal, which new US President Donald Trump wants back under Washington's control, Vedomosti notes.