Kalashnikov to display new machinegun at IDEX show

MOSCOW, January 24. /TASS/. The Kalashnikov Company said it had designed a new RPL-7 7.62mm handheld machinegun and will display it at IDEX show in Abu Dhabi in February.

"The Kalashnikov Concern will for the first time display the latest 7.62mm handheld belt-feed RPL-7 machinegun and will display it at IDEX-2025 international arms show to be held in Abu Dhabi (United Arab Emirates) on February 17-21. RPL-7 fires 7.62mm cartridges of 1943 option with ordinary 57-N-231 steel-core bullets and T-45 or T-45M tracers to destroy troops and unarmored hostile transportation vehicles," it said.

RPL-7 can operate optical and night sights, rangers, light and other attachments. It can be fired both by the right and left hand. The machinegun has a silencer, a removable support, front handle, bullet belts and cartridge boxes. The precise firing distance is 800 meters. The weapon weighs 5.5 kg without the silencer, cartridge box, bullet belt, supports and attachments. The cartridge box holds 80 cartridges.

Last August, the Kalashnikov said it had designed new RPL-20 5.45mm machinegun.