UNRWA to cease operations in Jerusalem by January 30 — envoy to UN

UN, January 25. /TASS/. Israel's Permanent Representative to the UN Danny Danon has informed the General Secretary of the organization that the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) should cease its operations in Jerusalem by January 30, according to a statement released by the Israeli UN mission.

"UNRWA is required to cease its operations in Jerusalem, and evacuate all premises in which it operates in the city, no later than January 30, 2025. As the enforcement of the UNRWA legislation approaches, Israel’s Ambassador to the UN Danon informed the UN Secretary General that he must vacate UNRWA's workplaces in Jerusalem as stipulated by law," the statement reads.

"[These] developments came as a direct response to the acute national security risks posed by the widespread infiltration of UNRWA’s ranks by Hamas and other terrorist organizations, and the Agency's persistent refusal to address the very grave and material concerns raised by Israel, and to remedy this intolerable situation. Months of good-faith engagement with the United Nations, and years of related grievances conveyed to UNRWA, have been met with blatant disregard, compromising its fundamental obligation to impartiality and neutrality beyond repair," according to the statement.

On October 28, 2024, the Knesset (unicameral parliament) of Israel passed a law banning the activities of UNRWA in the country. A total of 92 MPs voted in favor of the law, while ten opposed it. The law prohibits UNRWA from maintaining offices, providing services, or engaging in any activities, directly or indirectly, within Israeli territory. The bill was drafted following reports about the alleged participation of the agency's employees in an attack on Israel by armed supporters of the Palestinian Hamas movement on October 7, 2023. Israel has repeatedly claimed that many UNRWA employees are linked to the radical movement.