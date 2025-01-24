About 450,000 Russians sign up for military service in 2024 — Medvedev

MOSCOW, January 24. /TASS/. About 450,000 Russian citizens signed contracts for military service with Russia’s Defense Ministry in 2024 and another over 40,000 individuals volunteered to the special military operation area, Security Council Deputy Chairman Dmitry Medvedev said on Friday.

"Let us sum up the results of 2024 and discuss what has to be done to keep the pace of selection that has been reached," the top security official told a meeting of the specialized inter-agency commission.

"The task set to us by the country’s president last year has been fulfilled. About 450,000 individuals signed contracts for military service. In addition, another over 40,000 of our citizens joined volunteer formations and went to the special military operation area," Medvedev said.

Over 1,000 Russian citizens signed up for military service daily last year and this pace should be maintained, he stressed.

"Last year, over 1,000 individuals joined military service under contract on average each day. The plan for 2025 has been defined and our common task is to maintain this pace," Medvedev pointed out.

The top Russian security official also highlighted the need to "pay attention to those who are fighting on the front and have returned from the front." "This is the common responsibility of the heads of regions," he stressed.

"We must not lessen our attention to this issue," he added.