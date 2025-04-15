Russian intel chief, Belarusian president discuss global security issues

MINSK, April 15. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR) Director Sergey Naryshkin has said that he discussed regional and global security issues at a meeting with Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko.

"I held a meeting with Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, where we touched upon a number of issues of regional and global security. Alexander Lukashenko has always backed the joint activities of our intelligence agencies aimed at ensuring the interests and security of the two countries, as well as of the Union State of Russia and Belarus," Naryshkin told reporters.

He also noted that the Belarusian city of Mogilev was expected to host a joint board meeting of the SVR and the Belarusian State Security Committee (KGB).

"I would like to take this opportunity to thank our colleagues, the leadership and personnel of the Belarusian State Security Committee, for their invitation and for the opportunity to host a joint board meeting of our agencies, which will take place in Mogilev," the SVR chief said.