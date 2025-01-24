Russian troops liberate nine communities in Donbass region, Kharkov area over week

MOSCOW, January 24. /TASS/. Russian troops liberated nine communities in the Donbass area and the Kharkov Region over the week of January 18-24 in the special military operation in Ukraine, Russia’s Defense Ministry reported on Friday.

"Battlegroup West units liberated the settlements of Novoyegorovka in the Lugansk People’s Republic and Zapadnoye in the Kharkov Region in active operations… Battlegroup Center units kept moving deep into the enemy’s defenses and liberated the settlements of Petropavlovka, Vozdvizhenka, Volkovo, Solyonoye, Timofeyevka and Shevchenko in the Donetsk People’s Republic… Battlegroup East units liberated the settlement of Vremevka in the Donetsk People’s Republic as a result of active operations," the ministry said in a statement.

Russia hammers energy infrastructure of Ukraine’s military-industrial sector over week

Russian forces delivered eight strikes by precision weapons and unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), hitting gas and power supply infrastructure of Ukraine’s military-industrial sector over the week, the ministry reported.

"In the week of January 18-24, the Russian Armed Forces delivered eight combined strikes by precision weapons and attack unmanned aerial vehicles, hitting critical gas and power supply sites supporting the operation of Ukraine’s military-industrial complex, and also Ukrainian military-industrial facilities. In addition, the strikes targeted weapons depots, the infrastructure of military airfields, assembly and storage facilities of attack unmanned aerial vehicles and temporary deployment sites of Ukrainian armed formations," the ministry said.

Russia’s Battlegroup North inflicts 2,300 casualties on Ukrainian army over week

Russia’s Battlegroup North inflicted roughly 2,300 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed 15 enemy tanks, including two US-made Abrams tanks in the Kursk area and the Kharkov Region over the week, the ministry reported.

"During the week, Battlegroup North units continued destroying Ukrainian armed formations on the territory of the Kursk Region. Combat aircraft, unmanned aerial vehicles and artillery struck manpower and equipment of a tank brigade, a heavy mechanized brigade, four mechanized brigades and two air assault brigades of the Ukrainian army, a marine infantry brigade and three territorial defense brigades," the ministry said.

In the Kharkov frontline area, Battlegroup North units inflicted casualties on formations of a motorized infantry brigade of the Ukrainian army and a National Guard brigade, it said.

The Ukrainian army lost an estimated 2,300 personnel, 15 tanks, including two US-made Abrams tanks, 69 armored combat vehicles, among them a US-made Bradley infantry fighting vehicle, 127 motor vehicles and 34 field artillery guns, including a US-manufactured 155mm M777 howitzer in those frontline areas over the week, it specified.

Russia’s Battlegroup West inflicts over 3,260 casualties on Ukrainian army in week

Russia’s Battlegroup West inflicted more than 3,260 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed 12 US-made armored combat vehicles in its area of responsibility over the week, the ministry reported.

During the week, Battlegroup West units "inflicted damage on manpower and equipment of four mechanized and two airmobile brigades, a jaeger brigade, a mountain assault brigade and an assault brigade of the Ukrainian army, a territorial defense brigade and a National Guard brigade," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army’s losses in that frontline area over the week totaled more than 3,260 personnel, five tanks, 35 armored combat vehicles, including ten M113 armored personnel carriers and two Bradley infantry fighting vehicles of US manufacture and 71 motor vehicles, it specified.

In addition, Russian forces destroyed 49 field artillery guns of the Ukrainian army, including 15 NATO-produced weapons, three electronic warfare stations and eight ammunition depots, the ministry said.

Russia’s Battlegroup South inflicts 1,680 casualties on Ukrainian army over week

Russia’s Battlegroup South inflicted roughly 1,680 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed 13 enemy ammunition depots in its area of responsibility over the week, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup South units improved their tactical position and inflicted casualties on formations of three mechanized and two assault brigades, a motorized infantry brigade and an airmobile brigade of the Ukrainian army and a National Guard brigade," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost an estimated 1,680 personnel, seven armored combat vehicles, including an M113 armored personnel carrier and a HMMWV armored vehicle of US manufacture, 21 motor vehicles and 17 field artillery guns, among them five Western-made weapons in that frontline area over the week, it specified.

In addition, Russian forces destroyed three electronic warfare stations and 13 ammunition depots of the Ukrainian army over the week, the ministry said.

Russia’s Battlegroup Center inflicts over 4,050 casualties on Ukrainian army in week

Russia’s Battlegroup Center inflicted more than 4,050 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed 28 enemy armored combat vehicles in its area of responsibility over the week, the ministry reported.

During the week, Battlegroup Center units "inflicted losses on formations of a heavy mechanized brigade, seven mechanized brigades and a motorized infantry brigade of the Ukrainian army, two National Guard brigades, three territorial defense brigades and the Lyut assault brigade of Ukraine’s national police," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army’s losses in that frontline area over the week amounted to more than 4,050 personnel, two tanks, 28 armored combat vehicles, including seven US-made M113 armored personnel carriers, a Finnish-made Pasi armored personnel carrier, a French-made VAB armored troop carrier and a US-manufactured HMMWV armored vehicle, it specified.

In addition, Russian forces destroyed 46 motor vehicles and 26 field artillery guns of the Ukrainian army in that frontline area over the week, it said.

Russia’s Battlegroup East inflicts over 1,070 casualties on Ukrainian army in week

Russia’s Battlegroup East inflicted more than 1,070 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed seven enemy tanks in its area of responsibility over the week, the ministry reported.

During the week, Battlegroup East units "inflicted casualties on formations of four mechanized brigades and an air assault brigade of the Ukrainian army, a marine infantry brigade, three territorial defense brigades and a National Guard brigade," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army’s losses in that frontline area over the week totaled more than 1,070 personnel, seven tanks, ten armored combat vehicles, including a US-made MaxxPro armored vehicle, 14 motor vehicles and 18 field artillery guns, among them eight NATO-produced weapons, it specified.

Russia’s Battlegroup Dnepr inflicts over 455 casualties on Ukrainian army in week

Russia’s Battlegroup Dnepr inflicted more than 455 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed seven enemy jamming stations in its area of responsibility over the week, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup Dnepr units inflicted damage on manpower and equipment of a mechanized brigade and three coastal defense brigades of the Ukrainian army, two marine infantry brigades, a territorial defense brigade and a National Guard brigade," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost more than 455 personnel, an armored combat vehicle, 46 motor vehicles and six field artillery guns in that frontline area over the week, it specified.

In addition, Russian forces destroyed seven electronic warfare stations and six ammunition depots of the Ukrainian army over the week, it said.

Russian troops take 17 Ukrainian soldiers as captives over week

Russian troops captured 17 Ukrainian soldiers as prisoners-of-war over the week, the ministry reported.

"Over the week, 17 Ukrainian soldiers surrendered at the engagement line," the ministry said.

Russian air defenses destroy 752 Ukrainian UAVs, five Hammer smart bombs over week

Russian air defense forces shot down 752 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), five Hammer smart bombs and 17 HIMARS rockets over the week, the ministry reported.

"Over the week, air defense capabilities shot down five French-made Hammer guided aerial bombs, 17 rockets of the US-made HIMARS multiple launch rocket system and 752 fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles, including 218 UAVs in the past 24 hours, of which 174 outside the area of the special military operation," the ministry said.

Overall, the Russian Armed Forces have destroyed 652 Ukrainian warplanes, 283 helicopters, 41,395 unmanned aerial vehicles, 590 surface-to-air missile systems, 20,829 tanks and other armored combat vehicles, 1,510 multiple rocket launchers, 20,913 field artillery guns and mortars and 30,758 special military motor vehicles since the start of the special military operation, the ministry reported.