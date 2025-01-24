Moldovan calls on Russia to promote dialogue with Transnistria amid energy crisis

CHISINAU, January 25. /TASS/. Moldova’s foreign ministry has called on Russia to help it maintain peaceful dialogue with Transnistria amid the energy crisis.

"We call on the Russian side to refrain from provocative rhetoric and help maintain peace dialogue. Moldova is firmly committed to the norms of international law and interests of its citizens, including in the Transnistrian region, in full conformity with the country’s constitution," it said in a statement posted on its Telegram channel.

The ministry "reiterated Moldova’s commitment to peaceful settlement of the Transnistrian conflict by political means through talks."

The Russian foreign ministry said earlier that Moldova’s statements on its intention to settle the Transnistrian problem peacefully inspire no trust amid its increasing militarization. It once again warned the "hot heads" in Chisinau against "fantasies about using the energy crisis in the country to resolve the Transnistrian problem by force methods."

"Russian will respond appropriately to any provocations and will ensure the protection of Russian citizens and the peacekeeping contingent in Transnistria, as well as the Russian taskforce and military depots in the settlement od Cobasna," the ministry stressed.

Gas supplies to Moldova were interrupted in early January after Kiev banned Russian gas transit via its territory. Meanwhile, Chisinau refused to repay its gas debt to Russia, estimated by the Russian side at $709 million. Since unlike Moldova, Transnistria has no other gas sources, it had to cut centralized heating and hot water supplies to residential houses and halt industrial enterprises. The Moldovan power plant located on the Dniester left bank, which used to meet 80% of Moldova’s power demand, has switched to using coal, with its reserves being enough to last until late January or mid-February. After the Moldovan power plant suspended supplies to Moldova, Chisinau was forced to buy more expensive electricity from Romania.