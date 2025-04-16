Qatar, Russia keep dialogue on LNG market situation — Minister of State

DOHA, April 16. /TASS/. Qatar and Russia are communicating regularly on the situation in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) market, Minister of State at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the State of Qatar Mohammed Al-Khulaifi told TASS in an interview.

" As the two leading global exporters of liquefied natural gas (LNG), Qatar and the Russian Federation are well-positioned to use continued dialogue to help stabilize energy markets, which in turn can contribute to sustaining global economic stability and mitigating supply chain disruptions," the minister said.

In February 2025, Qatar became the second largest LNG exporter worldwide after the US. Russia ranked fourth, according to the report of the Gas Exporting Countries Forum.

