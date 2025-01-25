US suspends initiative allowing Ukrainian immigrants to enter US temporarily — newspaper

NEW YORK, January 25. /TASS/. The US Department of Homeland Security has suspended a number of programs, including an initiative that allowed Ukrainian nationals to temporarily enter the United States if they had financial sponsors, the New York Times reported.

According to the newspaper, a directive contained in an email sent by the top official at US Citizenship and Immigration Services on Thursday, "demands an immediate end to ‘final decisions’ on applications related to the programs while the administration reviews them and decides whether to terminate them."

The New York Times points out that the Uniting for Ukraine initiative, launched under former US President Joe Biden, made it possible for over 150,000 Ukrainians to enter the United States.

Trump administration officials stated that many of such programs initially had violated the law. US President Donald Trump earlier signed an executive order to end the programs that, in his view, are not in line with the country's new immigration policy.