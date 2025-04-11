Gaza Strip hospitals run out of most medications and medical supplies

DUBAI, April 11. /TASS/. Hospitals in the Gaza Strip are facing a significant shortage of medications and medical supplies, Iranian agency Tasnim reported citing data from the Palestinian Ministry of Health in the enclave.

According to the report, the stockpiles of essential medications in Gaza’s hospitals have been entirely depleted. Specifically, 59% of essential medical supplies and 54% of cancer and blood disease medications have run out. More than 80,000 patients with diabetes and 110,000 people with chronic hypertension are unable to receive life-saving medications.

The Ministry of Health in the Gaza Strip stated that the cause of the crisis was Israel’s decision to close border crossing points into the enclave and the ban on the delivery of humanitarian aid, including medical supplies and medications for hospitals and clinics.