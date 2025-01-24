Russia receives no notification of Tartus port contract termination from Syria

DUBAI, January 24. /TASS/. The new Syrian authorities have unilaterally canceled the investment contract on the management of Syria’s Tartus harbor, without notifying Russia of the decision or interaction with regard to the port’s reorganization, following the regime change in the nation, two sources told TASS.

"The Syrian administration has not notified the Russian company of the Tartus port’s transition to being managed by the state. After the overthrow of [Bashar Assad’s] government, the parties of the agreement have not communicated with each other," a source familiar with the reorganization of the port said.

Earlier, Riad Judi, the Tartus province customs department chief, told the Syrian Al Watan newspaper that the new authorities had terminated the investment agreement on the management of the Tartus port signed with the Russian company in 2019. All profits from the port's operations "will be used in the interests of the Syrian state," he said.

The agreement was signed between the Syrian government and Russia’s Stroytransgas company in 2019, with a term of 49 years. According to Syria’s former Minister of Transport Ali Hammoud, the document stipulated that the Russian side would manage the port over that period, investing over $500 million into its modernization.

According to a TASS source, the Russian side entrusted the port's operational management to a local company in June 2023, while continuing to perform supervisory functions. "The Russian company remained a party to the contract up until its termination," the source added.

Another source specified that the terms of the contract required the Russian company to invest $50 million out of $500 million in the development of the port within four years from the signing of the document. The country's authorities claim that the port's modernization was not actually underway. According to the source, the Syrian administration expects the port to be privatized in the future.

Tartus port

Tartus is Syria’s second largest seaport. It houses a Russian naval facility, which was established in 1971 in accordance with a bilateral agreement. Earlier, a source told TASS that Russia was in talks with the new Syrian authorities about maintaining its military bases in the country.

In late November last year, armed opposition groups launched a large-scale offensive on positions held by the Syrian army. On December 8, they entered Damascus, prompting government troops to withdraw from the capital. Bashar Assad resigned as Syrian president and left the country.