US supplied military products worth record-high $318.7 billion last year

WASHINGTON, January 24. /TASS/. In fiscal year 2024, the United States delivered or provided to other countries worth weapons, military equipment and services worth record-high $318.7 billion, according to a report, published by the US Department of State.

"In FY2024 the total value of transferred defense articles and services and security cooperation activities conducted under the Foreign Military Sales system was $117.9 billion. This represents a 45.7% increase, up from $80.9 billion in FY2023. This is the highest ever annual total of sales and assistance provided to our allies and partners," the report says.

The total reflects includes $96.9 billion in arms sales funded by US allies and partner nations. The rest was transferred as part of various programs.

The total authorized value for privately contracted Direct Commercial Sales (DCS) authorizations in the reported period was $200.8 billion, which includes the value of hardware, services, and technical data. This represents a 27.5% increase, up from $157.5 billion in FY2023.