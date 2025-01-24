EU tells Damascus to get rid of Russian bases if it wants sanctions lifted

BRUSSELS, January 24. /TASS/. The European Union has told Damascus that in order for the EU to consider lifting sanctions against Syria, the country will have to get rid of any foreign military presence on its territory, including Russian military bases, a high-ranking EU official said.

"We’re keeping close watch on this matter. We have already informed the new authorities in Syria that the normalization process hinges on removing all manner of foreign presence, be it military or some other tentacles. Three countries are present there, and Russia is one of them. So yes, we keep pressing them on this matter. They replied that they’ll consider it," the official told reporters in Brussels in the run-up to the EU foreign ministers meeting on January 27.

Russia operates two military facilities in Syria - the Tartus naval logistics base and the Hmeymim air base located 20 km southeast of Latakia. The Soviet base in Tartus was established in 1971 under a bilateral agreement. Russia set up its air task force in Syria on September 30, 2015 to provide support to the Syrian army in fighting the Islamic State terrorist group (outlawed in Russia).

Earlier, Riad Judi, the Tartus province customs department chief, told the Syrian Al Watan newspaper that the new authorities had terminated the investment agreement on the management of the Tartus port signed with the Russian company in 2019. TASS sources said Russia has not yet been notified about the move.