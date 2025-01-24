There is no loss of Russia's position in Middle East — intelligence chief

MOSCOW, January 24. /TASS/. Russia remains an extremely influential player in the Middle East, and the countries of the Arab world and Turkey understand this, so there is no loss of Moscow's position in the region, Sergey Naryshkin, the director of the foreign intelligence service (SVR), has told TASS.

"No, absolutely not. Russia is a very influential player in the Middle East, and the countries of the Arab world and Turkey are aware of this. Therefore, there is no loss of Russia's position in the Middle East," Naryshkin said when asked about the relevant Western publications.

Earlier, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov pointed out that Russia was not leaving the Middle East.