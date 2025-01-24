NATO to hold 'gigantic exercise' in 2025, Russia is ready for it — MFA

MOSCOW, January 24. /TASS/. Russia is taking all necessary security measures in connection with numerous NATO exercises in Europe, Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko has said.

"In fact, the whole year will be a year of not a hundred NATO exercises, but of one giant exercise, with all elements of NATO preparations to be tested on the ground," Grushko said in an interview with the Rossiya-24 TV channel. "We are ready for this march of events. All necessary precautions are being taken by our military," Grushko assured.

He recalled NATO's plans for holding more than 100 exercises in 2025, mentioned by the commander-in-chief of NATO forces in Europe, General Christopher Cavoli. Grushko noted that these drills would mainly take place on the eastern flank of the alliance.

"It is clear that NATO in 2025 will be testing the new architecture of deployment that has been implemented in recent years in an effort to inflict a strategic defeat on the Russia," Grushko said. He specified that the issue on the agenda was completing the process of staffing eight tactical groups with weapons and personnel and bringing them to the level of a brigade - in Lithuania, Latvia, Estonia, Poland, Romania, Hungary and Bulgaria. According to Grushko, NATO will also test the headquarters it has set up for operations on the eastern flank, patterns for delivering reinforcements, equipment, ammunition and engineering equipment to the line of engagement on the eastern flank - the so-called military Schengen - and the mechanisms developed recently in an effort to achieve military superiority over Russia.

"They will also experiment with new methods of warfare that were tested in the Ukrainian theater of military operations, where the Ukrainians were used as guinea pigs," Grushko added.