Belarus to boost its defense capabilities — president

MINSK, January 24. /TASS/. Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said his country has found itself in the midst of geopolitical tensions and will boost its defense capabilities.

"Having found itself in the midst of current events, Belarus is certainly boosting its defense capabilities, but still remains a territory of peace, good neighborliness and common sense," the said.

In his words, the world is going through a rough and violent process of establishing a new world order, with new alliances and centers of power emerging.

"But we will do our best to retain peace, tranquility and stability in Belarus," the president added.