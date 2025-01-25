Russian intel chief expresses readiness to meet with CIA director

MOSCOW, January 25. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR) Director Sergey Naryshkin has told TASS that he is ready to meet with John Ratcliffe, chief of the US Central Intelligence Agency, if Washington shows an interest in such a meeting.

"We are always ready for talks," Naryshkin said in response to a question.

Asked if the SVR and the CIA continued to maintain contact, he noted: "We have an official representative in Washington, while the Central Intelligence Agency has its official representative in Moscow."

John Ratcliffe, 59, was earlier sworn in as CIA chief.