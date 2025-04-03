Niger expects to open Russian embassy in near future — foreign minister

MOSCOW, April 3. /TASS/. Niger has decided to open a Russian embassy and expects it to become operational soon, the country’s Foreign Minister Bakary Yaou Sangare announced at a joint press conference following talks between Alliance of Sahel States (AES) representatives and Russia’s top diplomat Sergey Lavrov.

"We have made all the necessary decisions in this regard," he said. "Now, we need to find a suitable building for the Russian diplomatic mission in Niger. This will be done soon, and we look forward to Russia proposing an ambassador candidate. We hope this process will be completed as quickly as possible."

Sangare added that Russia and Niger would exchange ambassadors on a reciprocal basis. "Our ambassador is already in Moscow, and we will soon have a military attache here as well," he noted.

Currently, Russia’s ambassador to Mali also serves as an envoy to Niger.