Sahel countries see good opportunity to boost defense ties with Russia — top diplomat

MOSCOW, April 3. /TASS/. The alliance of Sahel States sees prospects for fostering cooperation with Russia in the sphere of defense, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of the Republic of Mali Abdoulaye Diop said at talks between representatives from the Confederation of the Alliance of Sahel States and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.

"We can expand our ties as well as discover new prospects for working in the sphere of defense and security but also develop other areas for the benefit of our people," Diop said. "We are confident that the expansion of such bilateral ties at the level of the confederation will open up new aspects and thus we will further bolster sincere and firm historic ties that we have." The top Malian diplomat thanked Russia for its assistance in the economic sphere, noting that "a friend in need is a friend indeed."

In turn, Foreign Minister of Burkina Faso Karamoko Jean-Marie Traore noted that the Sahel countries and Russia "will put their heads together about the new architecture" of security, how to strengthen this architecture and "how to bolster what we have already achieved bilaterally."

On September 6, 2023, Burkina Faso, Mali and Niger decided to establish the Alliance of Sahel States in order to create "an African space of sovereignty in security, politics, geostrategy and economy." Thus, these countries decided to take it upon themselves to solve regional problems. On July 6, 2024, Burkina Faso, Mali and Niger announced the official creation of the Confederation of the Alliance of Sahel States to deepen cooperation and integration.

On January 28, 2024, the three countries announced a joint decision to withdraw from the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), which they considered to be "under the influence of foreign powers and becoming a threat to the member states and their peoples."