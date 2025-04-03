FIFA’s chief Infantino views Russia’s int’l return after Ukrainian conflict is settled

BELGRADE, April 3. /TASS/. Russia’s return to the global arena of football competitions would be possible after the resolution of the ongoing Ukrainian conflict, FIFA President Gianni Infantino said on Thursday.

"We have always tried to use football to bring people together, to bring countries together, especially in our world which is divided," Infantino said speaking at the 49th Congress of the Union of Football Federations (UEFA) in the Serbian capital of Belgrade.

"As talks are going on for peace in Ukraine, I hope that we can soon move to the next page, bring back, as well, Russia in the football landscape because this would mean that everything is solved," FIFA’s chief continued.

"That is what we have to cheer for, that is what we have to pray for, because that is what football is about," Infantino added.

Alexander Ceferin, the president of the Union of European Football Associations (UEFA), said at the Congress’ meeting that: "We are told that we have never been so divided. Every day we hear what feels like a non-stop refrain - us versus them."

"When we hear this day in and day out, it’s easy to believe, but let me tell you my friends, this division is but an illusion and a terribly common tactic, a deliberate and obvious ploy by those who seek to divide us, to divide and conquer," the UEFA chief stated.

"European football must continue to stand as a model for unity in this increasingly divided world," Ceferin added.

Ceferin earlier insisted on allowing Russia’s Under-17 teams to return to international competitions starting from 2023 and he also spoke about the need for unity in football.

Russia’s football ban

The International Association Football Federation (FIFA) announced on February 28, 2022 that the Russian national team and all professional clubs representing the country were barred from taking part in FIFA tournaments.

In turn, the Union of European Football Associations (UEFA) made a similar decision in regard to the Russian national football team’s participation in UEFA tournaments.

Both FIFA and UEFA cited Russia’s special military operation in Ukraine as grounds for their respective bans on Russian teams’ participation in competitions.