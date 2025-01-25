USAID freezes projects supporting Ukraine — Reuters

WASHINGTON, January 25. /TASS/. The United States Agency for International Development (USAID) has put projects related to providing help to Ukraine on hold, Reuters said citing sources in the agency.

A USAID official, who requested anonymity, said officers responsible for projects in Ukraine have been told to stop all work, Reuters wrote. Among the projects that have been frozen are support to schools and health assistance like emergency maternal care and childhood vaccinations.

Politico wrote earlier that US Secretary of State Marco Rubio had halted spending on most existing foreign aid grants for 90 days. The guidance provided to all diplomatic and consular posts, requires department staffers to issue stop-work orders on nearly all existing foreign assistance awards. That said, the document leaves room for interpretation and does provide some exceptions, Politico said. In particular, it specifies that foreign military financing for Egypt and Israel will continue.