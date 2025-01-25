{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
USAID freezes projects supporting Ukraine — Reuters

Among the projects that have been frozen are support to schools and health assistance like emergency maternal care and childhood vaccinations
© AP Photo / Wathiq Khuzaie, pool

WASHINGTON, January 25. /TASS/. The United States Agency for International Development (USAID) has put projects related to providing help to Ukraine on hold, Reuters said citing sources in the agency.

A USAID official, who requested anonymity, said officers responsible for projects in Ukraine have been told to stop all work, Reuters wrote. Among the projects that have been frozen are support to schools and health assistance like emergency maternal care and childhood vaccinations.

Politico wrote earlier that US Secretary of State Marco Rubio had halted spending on most existing foreign aid grants for 90 days. The guidance provided to all diplomatic and consular posts, requires department staffers to issue stop-work orders on nearly all existing foreign assistance awards. That said, the document leaves room for interpretation and does provide some exceptions, Politico said. In particular, it specifies that foreign military financing for Egypt and Israel will continue.

UkraineUnited States
Middle East conflict
Seven children die of cold in Gaza since start of ceasefire between Israel, Hamas — TV
The Norwegian Refugee Council, in turn, said that nearly one million Palestinians in the enclave had no meaningful protection against the winter cold
Read more
Several UN employees detained by Houthis in Yemen
The UN secretary general’s office reported in early June 2024 that 11 Yemeni nationals working for UN structures had been detained by the Houthis
Read more
Russia certain to shield Belarus against any security threat during elections — ambassador
Boris Gryzlov said there were currently no reasons to suspect that Belarusian law enforcement officers may need additional assistance "on the ground"
Read more
Press review: Trump gives Russia an unlikely ultimatum as US secretary visits Panama first
Top stories from the Russian press on Friday, January 24th
Read more
Russia receives no notification of Tartus port contract termination from Syria
The agreement was signed between the Syrian government and Russia’s Stroytransgas company in 2019, with a term of 49 years
Read more
Ukrainian troops killed entire families in Selidovo — activist
Accoridng to member of the Russian Civic Chamber Maxim Grigoriev, more than 100 civilians of the town of Selidovo were killed as a result of the Ukrainian shootings
Read more
Hamas publishes names of four hostages to be released on January 25
The radical movement will release four Israeli servicewomen
Read more
Israel hits Hezbollah weapons depots, observation posts in southern Lebanon
"The IDF is continuing to operate in accordance with the ceasefire understandings between Israel and Lebanon," the statement says
Read more
Russia waits for concrete actions from Trump — diplomat
On January 21, Trump suggested that the US could halt weapons supplies to Kiev, and also stated his readiness to meet with the Russian president "at any time" when it is convenient for him
Read more
Gas supplies from Russia to Europe via TurkStream hit record high last week
Bruegel, a European analytical think tank, also reported a weekly record as it estimated supplies at 378 mln cubic meters
Read more
Moldovan calls on Russia to promote dialogue with Transnistria amid energy crisis
"Moldova is firmly committed to the norms of international law and interests of its citizens, including in the Transnistrian region, in full conformity with the country’s constitution," Moldova’s foreign ministry said in statement
Read more
Israel by banning UNRWA violates terms of its admission to UN — Russia’s UN envoy
Stopping UNRWA's work "will lead to catastrophic consequences for the most vulnerable groups of the population, especially children," Vasily Nebenzya said
Read more
Russia imported over half a million tons of berries last year — watchdog
Deliveries of fruits to Russia increased to almost 6.1 million metric tons
Read more
Ukrainian forces in southwestern DPR trapped due to command’s tardiness — newspaper
It is emphasized that Ukrainian forces in Velikaya Novosyolka have been cut off from their supply route
Read more
Bank of Russia sells yuan for $46.76 mln with settlements on January 23
The Bank of Russia carries out foreign currency purchase and sale operations on the domestic market in the currency section of the Moscow Exchange in the "yuan - ruble" instrument
Read more
Russia’s Shoigu sees increased risk of conflict between nuclear powers globally
According to Sergey Shoigu, Western countries have launched an aggression against the ideology and values in Russia and Belarus, as they have been attempting not only to attack by means of economic sanctions, but to destabilize political situation in the two countries
Read more
Ukrainian conflict cannot be solved in hundred days without US realism — senior diplomat
It was earlier reported that US President Donald Trump tasked his special envoy for Ukraine, Keith Kellogg, with ending the Ukrainian conflict in 100 days
Read more
Kremlin does not believe Zelensky is ready for 'deal'
The Russian president earlier said that Moscow was open to a dialogue with the new US administration over the Ukrainian conflict
Read more
Relations with US on brink of collapse, Russia sees Trump's promises to reanimate them
The Foreign Ministry drew attention to the fact that due to the failed US policy aimed at inflicting a strategic defeat on Russia, the confrontation had acquired a protracted systemic character on all tracks
Read more
Belarusian extremists plotting provocations with help of Kiev, West — Russian diplomat
Boris Gryzlov recalled numerous media reports about insidious plots against Belarus, up to large-scale operations geared toward seizing power or part of its territory
Read more
Putin describes his relationship with Trump as trust-based, pragmatic
The Russian leader recalled that during his first presidential term Trump wasn’t shy about sanctioning Russia
Read more
Russian military splits Velikaya Novoselka in two, blocking Ukrainian troops — ministry
Russian troops have already hoisted the Russian flag on a recently liberated building in the settlement’s center
Read more
Russia cautions Moldova against exploiting energy crisis — Foreign Ministry
"Russia will continue playing the decisive role in providing for peace and stability in the Dniester region," the statement reads
Read more
In the beginning of new term, Trump shows softer approach to China — Axios
According to the news portal, the way Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping communicate over the next four years "will have sweeping implications" for the global economy, AI, climate change, national security and other areas
Read more
Russia remains open to cooperation with foreign companies — Economic Development Ministry
According to the Ministry of Economic Development, the meeting also raised issues related to compliance with intellectual property rights, customs, and tariff regulation, labeling of individual goods, as well as logistics issues
Read more
Any NATO intervention in Ukraine to cause situation to spiral — Russian diplomat
"This scenario is absolutely unacceptable to Russia," Maria Zakharova stressed
Read more
Over 100 dead dolphins found on Somalia coast
According to the minister, the cause of their deaths has not yet been identified
Read more
Russia ready to consider any serious proposals on Ukraine — Foreign Ministry
According to the statement, everything Moscow has heard so far "was confined to speculations about the need for some kind of truce"
Read more
US supplied military products worth record-high $318.7 billion last year
This is the highest ever annual total of sales and assistance provided to US allies and partners
Read more
Russian forces wipe out Ukraine’s heavy equipment near Orekhov — official
The official noted that thanks to reconnaissance capabilities, Russian units in the Orekhov direction are able to detect the movement of enemy equipment practically in real time
Read more
Russia must take measures to prevent economic meltdown post-special op — expert
Dmitry Belousov suggests that it is necessary to focus on modernization, improving efficiency, including through robotization and digitalization
Read more
German lawmaker says US troops need to get out of Germany
"This harmful policy of vassal loyalty needs to stop," Sevim Dagdelen stated
Read more
About 450,000 Russians sign up for military service in 2024 — Medvedev
The Security Council deputy chairman stressed that over 1,000 Russian citizens signed up for military service daily last year and this pace should be maintained
Read more
House collapses in Turkey’s Konya, people feared trapped — TV
The DHA​​​​​​ agency said two people were rescued, but an unknown number may be trapped
Read more
Russia is ready for talks with Ukraine, but Kiev stands against it, says President Putin
The Russian leader reiterated that "the current head of the regime in Kiev, when he was still a fairly legitimate head of state, inked a decree banning all negotiations with Russia"
Read more
Trump’s Greenland statements could ignite conflict inside NATO — expert
This would be the first major instance of a land grab between two NATO countries, Christopher Helali noted
Read more
Russia’s military bases in Syria can serve as humanitarian hubs — Foreign Ministry
Russia hopes that "the Syrian people will successfully overcome all the challenges it faces and will elaborate consensus decisions on the future of its state," the statement reads
Read more
West throws wrench in Russian-Armenian relations — Russian foreign ministry
The ministry noted that Moscow has repeatedly warned its Armenian friends that neither Washington nor Brussels really care about the interests of their partners
Read more
First bananas grown in Russia could debut by end of 2025 — association
A relevant government decree is already in place, approving the list of agricultural products for cultivation and processing by agricultural producers, Oksana Lut noted
Read more
Russian Defense Ministry identifies over 30 more people connected to US biolabs in Africa
The Major General noted that among these individuals are: servicemen of the US Walter Reed Army Institute of Research, employees of regional branches of the Defense Threat Reduction Agency, disease control and prevention centers in Africa, as well as members of the Global Fund to Fight AIDS, Tuberculosis, and Malaria
Read more
Actor Yura Borisov tells TASS it is difficult for him to comprehend his Oscar nomination
Yura Borisov is the first actor from Russia ever to receive an Oscar nomination
Read more
Russia sees no signs of Ukraine, West’s readiness for peace talks — foreign ministry
The ministry states that Western countries continue to provide Kiev with advanced and long-range weapons, instructors, communication tools, and intelligence
Read more
Serbia will never impose sanctions on Russia, President Vucic pledges
"As long as I am Serbian president, I will not impose sanctions either against Russia or other our friends," he emphasized
Read more
US helped win WWII, but for Washington it was all business — Kremlin
"The main burden in the fight against fascism and the biggest price for the victory in the fight against fascism was paid by our country, the Soviet Union," Dmitry Peskov stressed
Read more
Zelensky shocked by Trump’s decisions, tries to manipulate Europe — LDPR leader
Leonid Slutsky recalled that at the talks in Istanbul, settlement agreements were reached and "initialed by the head of the Ukrainian delegation David Arakhamia"
Read more
Trump changes his tactics for resolving Ukrainian crisis — news outlet
According to the news outlet, the threats to impose new anti-Russian sanctions, which Trump announced a few days after his inauguration, are similar to the course of his predecessor Joe Biden
Read more
Russia talking to Hamas about releasing hostages Trufanov, Kharkin — foreign ministry
The Russian side reiterated its undying readiness to promote efforts toward Palestinian national accord on the political platform of the Palestine Liberation Organization in the interests of a fair solution to the Palestinian problem within the generally recognized framework of international law," the mnistry said
Read more
Russia’s export duty on wheat to be $45.3 per metric ton from January 29
The floating duty on Russian grain exports is effective from June 2, 2021
Read more
Belarus to boost its defense capabilities — president
"But we will do our best to retain peace, tranquility and stability in Belarus," the president added
Read more
OPEC oil price cuts to end Ukrainian crisis, Trump says
"We want to see OPEC cut the price of oil, and that will automatically stop the tragedy that's taking place in Ukraine," the US President noted
Read more
Kalashnikov to display new machinegun at IDEX show
RPL-7 can operate optical and night sights, rangers, light and other attachments
Read more
GDP losses from response to Trump’s tariffs will be double-digit — WTO chief
Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala also portrayed the second possible scenario where the world is divided in two trading blocs
Read more
Ukrainian troops double enveloped near Novaya Kruglyakovka in Kharkov Region
According to Marochko, the enemy is trying to retain a strategic height on the Lozovaya bank
Read more
IN BRIEF: Relations with US, negotiations with Ukraine: Putin comments on Trump's words
Russia "has never refused to communicate with the United States," but contacts have been interrupted by Washington
Read more
Russian troops liberate nine communities in Donbass region, Kharkov area over week
Russia’s Battlegroup Center inflicted more than 4,050 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed 28 enemy armored combat vehicles in its area of responsibility over the week
Read more
EU sinking ship, Trump to expedite its demise — expert
Trump’s plans to boost domestic production in the US are bad news for Europe, especially Germany, with "Italy feeling the ripple effects too, considering their close economic ties," Tiberio Graziani noted
Read more
EU sanctions against Russia will only be extended if Ukraine restores gas transit — Orban
As the Hungarian prime minister noted, he had told other EU leaders that "if Ukraine wants to receive assistance" it should also refrain from using "military means to attack" the TurkStream gas pipeline
Read more
NATO to hold 'gigantic exercise' in 2025, Russia is ready for it — MFA
"All necessary precautions are being taken by our military," Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko underlined
Read more
Israel to proceed with troop withdrawal from Lebanon after 60-day period expires
"The progress of IDF withdrawal depends on the Lebanese army’s deployment throughout southern regions, and its ability to enforce the agreement comprehensively and effectively," the office of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said
Read more
More than 500,000 mines planted along Zaporozhye defensive lines — Russian politician
The main type of the mines on both sides is the TM-62
Read more
BRICS does not give consideration to Trump’s threats to impose 100% duties — Russian envoy
Moscow expects Jakarta, which joined the group as a full-fledged member not long ago, to take a similar position, Sergey Tolchenov added
Read more
US military aircraft used to deport migrants from country — agency
According to Reyters, two C-17 aircraft, each carrying about 80 migrants, flew from the US to Guatemala
Read more
Russia’s Pantsyr-S1 air defense systems upgraded to intercept US HIMARS rockets
The Pantsyr is also outfitted with a thermal imager and, therefore, anti-aircraft gunners can also detect if explosives with striking elements are attached to the plastic casing of these flying craft
Read more
Hungary seeks EU guarantees to safeguard economic interests — top diplomat
According to Peter Szijjarto, the situation has been made worse by steps taken by Kiev that harm Central Europe’s energy security
Read more
There is no loss of Russia's position in Middle East — intelligence chief
According to Sergey Naryshkin, "Russia is a very influential player in the Middle East, and the countries of the Arab world and Turkey are aware of this"
Read more
Organ trading schemes created in Ukraine, human organs sold on Internet — Russian diplomat
"In Ukraine, in particular in places where combats were taking place and where servicemen of the Ukrainian armed forces, national battalions were located, bodies and remains of people were found with clear signs that their organs had been removed," Maria Zakharova said
Read more
Russian troops continue to crack Ukraine’s defenses in Velikaya Novoselka
According to the report, artillery units and FPV drones provide fire support to the Russian military
Read more
Russian military describes Velikaya Novoselka as Kiev’s last hub in south Donetsk
Earlier, the Defense Ministry said that Russian assault teams managed to split the settlement in two
Read more
Norwegian scientists register signs of explosion before Kakhovka dam burst
They analyzed the seismic signals of regional stations
Read more
Expert paints picture of state-backed organ-harvesting scheme in Ukraine
Andrey Marochko cited his sources as saying that a special lane has been opened for ambulances crossing the border between Ukraine and Poland
Read more
Russia never refused to communicate with US — Putin
The Russian leader stressed that "the previous administration abandoned these relations"
Read more
Russia to respond to Zelensky's ultimatums with its victory — Medvedev
The politician noted that attacks on Russia continue and various verbal ultimatums are being issued
Read more
Kiev’s efforts to get Trump, Kellogg to come to 'Ukrainian Breakfast' in Davos fall flat
The "Ukrainian Breakfast" is an important ideological event as regards Ukraine’s participation in the World Economic Forum
Read more
Istanbul-Moscow flight makes unscheduled landing in southern Russian city of Astrakhan
The landing proceeded normally
Read more
Zelensky conducting large-scale strikes to hold control over Kiev — Russian MP
Overnight on January 24, air defenses have shot down 121 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles in the skies over 13 Russian regions
Read more
Syria terminates Tartus port management contract with Russian company
The 49-year-long agreement was signed between the Syrian government and Russia’s Stroytransgas company in 2019
Read more
State Department issues pause on foreign aid to all states for 90 days — Politico
It is effective immediately
Read more
Oil prices decline amid Trump’s statements on OPEC
Brent futures dropped by 1.24% to $78.02 per barrel
Read more
Russia ready for disarmament talks taking US allies’ arsenals into account — Kremlin
"In the current situation, all nuclear capacities need to be taken into account. In particular, it’s impossible to hold a conversation without taking into consideration the nuclear capacities of France and the United Kingdom," Dmitry Peskov noted
Read more
Construction of Rasht-Astara railway to start after March 2025 — Iranian Ambassador
Kazem Jalali explained that in 2023, Russia and Iran "signed a memorandum of understanding" to build this railroad - the only missing link in the process of creating the western land branch of the North-South Corridor
Read more
FACTBOX: Largest drone attack on Russian regions since beginning of 2025
Air defenses on duty have intercepted and destroyed 121 Ukrainian UAVs over Russian regions, the Russian Defense Ministry reported
Read more
Kremniy El Group microelectronics plant in Bryansk suspends operations after UAV Attack
The governor of the Bryansk region Alexander Bogomaz said earlier that air defense forces intercepted and destroyed 37 unmanned aerial vehicles, including 18 jets
Read more
UNRWA to cease operations in Jerusalem by January 30 — envoy to UN
According to Danny Danon, the organization's employees are linked to the Hamas
Read more
NATO’s hypocrisy brings direct clash with Russia closer — foreign ministry
Ukraine is at the heart of the Russia-NATO standoff, and Kiev’s troops are being supplied with long-range weapons that are in fact being operated by Western military specialists, the ministry said
Read more
Hungary loses 19 bln euro due to EU sanctions against Russia — Orban
The Hungarian prime minister reminded that the EU has to decide by January 31 whether to prolong the sanctions against Russia imposed over the conflict in Ukraine for another six months
Read more
Russia views treaty with North Korea as effective tool to deter external aggression
The foreign ministry emphasized that the Article 4 of the treaty, which stipulated that the countries could assist each other as they see fit, fully complied with the UN Charter in both spirit and letter
Read more
Russia against freeze of Ukrainian conflict, West may use it for revanche — MFA
"There is a need for reliable, legally binding agreements and mechanisms that would guarantee the prevention of a resumption of the conflict," the Foreign Ministry said
Read more
Kiev attacks Russia’s Belgorod Region with over 80 munitions, 60 UAVs in past day
"A civilian was wounded," Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said, adding that two cars and an electricity transmission line were damaged in the attacks
Read more
Anti-Russian sanctions under Biden administration harmed US itself — Putin
The Russian leader recalled that the incumbent US President Donald Trump once imposed a lot of sanctions and Biden "picked up the slack and imposed even more restrictions"
Read more
Given Japan’s current approach, Moscow sees no room for peace treaty dialogue — ministry
Despite the overall decline in Russian-Japanese relations, the countries have managed to preserve their cultural and humanitarian ties, with numerous cultural events planned and held in both Russia and Japan, the ministry stated
Read more
Russia to seek 'rock-steady' guarantees of non-participation in NATO for Kiev — diplomat
According to Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko, Ukraine joining NATO "would rule out achieving peace in Ukraine and, more broadly, establishing any security architecture"
Read more
Russia’s Su-34 fighter-bomber strikes Ukrainian manpower, equipment near Kursk border
After reconnaissance units confirmed target engagement, the crew safely returned to the departure airfield, the ministry said
Read more
US Senate approves Pete Hegseth as Pentagon chief
Vice President JD Vance came to the chamber to break the tie in his role as president of the Senate
Read more
Boxer Povetkin disqualified for four years for anti-doping violations
The athlete’s results from September 28, 2014 and until the start of his provisional suspension on September 9, 2024 have been annulled
Read more
EU tells Damascus to get rid of Russian bases if it wants sanctions lifted
Russia operates two military facilities in Syria - the Tartus naval logistics base and the Hmeymim air base located 20 km southeast of Latakia
Read more
Lower oil prices won’t end Ukraine conflict — Kremlin
"This conflict arose because of a threat to the national security of the Russian Federation and a threat to Russians living in certain areas, and America and Europe’s refusal to address Russia’s concerns," Dmitry Peskov explained
Read more
UN encourages possible Putin-Trump talks — secretary-general’s office
"We encourage all talks between the United States and the Russian Federation and we hope that they continue to engage in dialog," Deputy Spokesman for the UN Secretary-General Farhan Haq said
Read more
Anti-government protests taking place in Slovakia
Some 60,000 people attended the demonstration in Bratislava, according to Aktuality portal
Read more
Elections needed for stabilization in Syria — Russian foreign ministry
According to the ministry, the ultimate goal is to hold general elections, with their results being recognized by all, but this task will require time
Read more
Unknown militants kill 13 people near Syria’s Homs — portal
According to Elnashra, militants also took another 53 people hostage
Read more