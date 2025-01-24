LUGANSK, January 24. /TASS/. The Ukrainian government is knee-deep in a scheme where organs are harvested from citizens without their consent, military expert Andrey Marochko told TASS, adding that mass graves holding civilians and Ukrainian soldiers with extracted organs have been discovered in Donbass.

According to media reports, new evidence of illegal organ removal surgeries has been found in Kiev-controlled parts of the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR), in particular, in the city of Chasovoy Yar.

"The story with illegal organ trafficking is as old as the hills. Regrettably, the people of Donbass have become all too familiar with this since 2014. Back then, when the fighting in Slavyansk was only starting, Western medics flocked there like vultures under the pretense of helping Ukrainian soldiers, as they claimed, but, in fact, they were launching a lucrative business," he said. "Witnesses say that the lakes around Slavyansk were littered with the bodies of Ukrainian soldiers, civilians and militia members. If their organs were deemed fit for further use, medics cannibalized them for 'spare parts,' so to speak. <…> Now this business has been allowed to flourish. The legislative framework in Ukraine has been adjusted so as to remove the need for donors to consent - organs are simply removed when they are needed. And Ukraine’s top officials are involved in that, with traces leading even to [Vladimir] Zelensky’s wife."

Marochko cited his sources as saying that a special lane has been opened for ambulances crossing the border between Ukraine and Poland, allowing the vehicles, which allegedly have blacked-out windows, to cross the border without any customs inspections. "They claim that the reason for this is to evacuate Ukrainian soldiers to the European Union so that they can be provided with emergency aid. But the grim truth is that very few come back, because this method of organ transplantation is very efficient, with no need for special containers for removed organs: a person is simply put in a medically-induced coma, and the body itself is the container," he said.

According to Marochko, evidence of illegal organ trafficking has been discovered in the Lugansk People’s Republic. Thus, a large medical establishment was found to be engaged in illegal transplantation surgeries in Severodentsk after its liberation in 2022.

Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said earlier that Kiev was dealing in the black market organ trade with support from the West, with organs removed from soldiers being sold via the internet. "The Pentagon-sponsored biolaboratories were established under the Ukrainian health ministry’s umbrella," she said.