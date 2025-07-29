Israel’s Foreign Ministry rejects UK prime minister's statement on Palestinian statehood

TEL AVIV, July 29. /TASS/. Israel rejects UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer's statement on London's plans to recognize the Palestinian state, the Israeli Foreign Ministry said.

"Israel rejects the statement by the UK prime minister. The change in the UK government's position, following France's actions and internal political pressure, currently represents a reward for Hamas and undermines efforts to reach a ceasefire agreement in Gaza and secure the release of hostages," the ministry said in a statement.

A high-ranking Israeli source told Ynet that French President Emmanuel Macron had previously "burst the dam" by announcing plans to recognize the Palestinian state. Therefore, according to the official, London's decision "was expected" due to "enormous political pressure" on the Labour government.

"Starmer's unfortunate statement sends the wrong signal to Hamas, allowing radicals to refuse to agree to a deal," the source said.

On Tuesday, Starmer's office issued a statement saying that the UK would recognize the Palestinian state ahead of the UN General Assembly session in September if Israel continued to block humanitarian aid deliveries to the Gaza Strip and conduct military operations in the enclave.

On July 24, French President Emmanuel Macron announced that Paris would recognize the State of Palestine at the UNGA session in September.