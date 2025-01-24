Russia never refused to communicate with US — Putin

MOSCOW, January 24. /TASS/. Russia has never refused to communicate with the United States, the relations were abandoned by former US leader Joe Biden, President Vladimir Putin said, while commenting on US President Donald Trump's statements about the possibility of a bilateral meeting.

"Indeed, the US president has made many statements on this subject. First, I would like to say that Russia has never refused to communicate with the United States. It is not our fault that the previous administration abandoned these relations," Putin said on the Rossiya-24 TV channel.