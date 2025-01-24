Actor Yura Borisov tells TASS it is difficult for him to comprehend his Oscar nomination

MOSCOW, January 24. /TASS/. Russian actor Yura Borisov told TASS that it is difficult for him to fully comprehend his Oscar nomination, but he is happy and grateful for the support.

"I am very happy, of course it is difficult to comprehend at the moment," he said, thanking those who supported him and wishing everyone love.

On Thursday, Yura Borisov received a nomination for Best Supporting Actor for his work in the film Anora. He is the first actor from Russia ever to receive an Oscar nomination.