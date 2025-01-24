Russian troops continue to crack Ukraine’s defenses in Velikaya Novoselka

MOSCOW, January 24. /TASS/. Servicemen of Russia’s battlegroup East continue to crack Ukrainian defenses in the settlement of Velikaya Novoselka in the Donetsk People’s Republic, the Russian Defense Ministry said.

"Battlegroup East’s troops continue to crack Ukrainian defenses in Velikaya Novoselka," the ministry said. "They keep mopping up buildings, cellars and fortifications."

"Artillery units and FPV drones provide fire support to them, striking the enemy’s personnel and positions," the ministry added.