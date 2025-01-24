{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
Hungary seeks EU guarantees to safeguard economic interests — top diplomat

According to Peter Szijjarto, the situation has been made worse by steps taken by Kiev that harm Central Europe’s energy security

BUDAPEST, January 24. /TASS/. Hungary wants to have firm guarantees that its economic security will not be jeopardized because of Ukraine’s actions in the energy sector and the European Union’s anti-Russian sanctions, Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said.

In a video address posted on his Facebook page (Facebook is banned in Russia due to its ownership by Meta, which has been designated as extremist), he said that Budapest informed Brussels about its stance on the EU’s sanctions policy against Moscow.

According to Szijjarto, the situation has been made worse by steps taken by Kiev that harm Central Europe’s energy security. These steps include the termination of Russian gas transit via Ukraine and the recent drone attack on a compressor station feeding gas to the TurkStream pipeline.

"The situation forced us to hit the brakes and realize that it is impossible to simultaneously impose sanctions that hurt Hungary while tolerating Ukraine’s actions that undermine Central Europe’s energy security," the top Hungarian diplomat said.

EU foreign ministers will consider extending sanctions against Russia for another six months at their meeting in Brussels on January 27. "We want to have clear answers to our questions and international guarantees so that we can make a responsible decision at the ministerial meeting on Monday. Hungary’s position is clear: the interests of the Hungarian people, the interests of the Hungarian economy and Hungary’s energy security need to be protected," Szijjarto stressed.

Serbia will never impose sanctions on Russia, President Vucic pledges
"As long as I am Serbian president, I will not impose sanctions either against Russia or other our friends," he emphasized
Ukrainian conflict cannot be solved in hundred days without US realism — senior diplomat
It was earlier reported that US President Donald Trump tasked his special envoy for Ukraine, Keith Kellogg, with ending the Ukrainian conflict in 100 days
Russia to respond to Zelensky's ultimatums with its victory — Medvedev
The politician noted that attacks on Russia continue and various verbal ultimatums are being issued
Russian troops continue to crack Ukraine’s defenses in Velikaya Novoselka
According to the report, artillery units and FPV drones provide fire support to the Russian military
Russia ready for disarmament talks taking US allies’ arsenals into account — Kremlin
"In the current situation, all nuclear capacities need to be taken into account. In particular, it’s impossible to hold a conversation without taking into consideration the nuclear capacities of France and the United Kingdom," Dmitry Peskov noted
Russia’s military bases in Syria can serve as humanitarian hubs — Foreign Ministry
Russia hopes that "the Syrian people will successfully overcome all the challenges it faces and will elaborate consensus decisions on the future of its state," the statement reads
Russia, Uzbekistan approve program of strategic partnership in military sphere
The documents were signed by Russian Defense Minister Andrey Belousov and his Uzbek counterpart Shukhrat Halmukhamedov
Relations with US on brink of collapse, Russia sees Trump's promises to reanimate them
The Foreign Ministry drew attention to the fact that due to the failed US policy aimed at inflicting a strategic defeat on Russia, the confrontation had acquired a protracted systemic character on all tracks
House collapses in Turkey’s Konya, people feared trapped — TV
The DHA​​​​​​ agency said two people were rescued, but an unknown number may be trapped
Press review: Iranian leader’s Moscow visit alarms Tehran's foes as Trump plans China trip
Top stories from the Russian press on Monday, January 20th
Russia certain to shield Belarus against any security threat during elections — ambassador
Boris Gryzlov said there were currently no reasons to suspect that Belarusian law enforcement officers may need additional assistance "on the ground"
Several UN employees detained by Houthis in Yemen
The UN secretary general’s office reported in early June 2024 that 11 Yemeni nationals working for UN structures had been detained by the Houthis
Ukrainian troops double enveloped near Novaya Kruglyakovka in Kharkov Region
According to Marochko, the enemy is trying to retain a strategic height on the Lozovaya bank
Zelensky says he needs security guarantees from Trump before holding talks with Putin
Zelensky hinted that talks may be held even if Ukraine fails to retake land it used to hold before 2022, a condition Kiev previously insisted was necessary
Russia is ready for talks with Ukraine, but Kiev stands against it, says President Putin
The Russian leader reiterated that "the current head of the regime in Kiev, when he was still a fairly legitimate head of state, inked a decree banning all negotiations with Russia"
West throws wrench in Russian-Armenian relations — Russian foreign ministry
The ministry noted that Moscow has repeatedly warned its Armenian friends that neither Washington nor Brussels really care about the interests of their partners
US helped win WWII, but for Washington it was all business — Kremlin
"The main burden in the fight against fascism and the biggest price for the victory in the fight against fascism was paid by our country, the Soviet Union," Dmitry Peskov stressed
Kalashnikov to display new machinegun at IDEX show
RPL-7 can operate optical and night sights, rangers, light and other attachments
Transnistria says Sandu's demand for removal of Russian peacekeepers unacceptable
Earlier, Maia Sandu said that Chisinau was ready to provide financial assistance to Transnistria only after the withdrawal of Russian military units
Ukrainian troops killed entire families in Selidovo — activist
Accoridng to member of the Russian Civic Chamber Maxim Grigoriev, more than 100 civilians of the town of Selidovo were killed as a result of the Ukrainian shootings
Syria terminates Tartus port management contract with Russian company
The 49-year-long agreement was signed between the Syrian government and Russia’s Stroytransgas company in 2019
Press review: Putin, Modi wrap up talks in Moscow and NATO summit to let Kiev down
Top stories from the Russian press on Wednesday, July 10th
Russian military describes Velikaya Novoselka as Kiev’s last hub in south Donetsk
Earlier, the Defense Ministry said that Russian assault teams managed to split the settlement in two
FACTBOX: Largest drone attack on Russian regions since beginning of 2025
Air defenses on duty have intercepted and destroyed 121 Ukrainian UAVs over Russian regions, the Russian Defense Ministry reported
Su-35 jet deal between Russia, Indonesia ‘still on the table’ — Russian envoy
Sergey Tolchenov expressed hope that Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto’s military background could move bilateral relations in the defense sector in a positive direction
Trump changes his tactics for resolving Ukrainian crisis — news outlet
According to the news outlet, the threats to impose new anti-Russian sanctions, which Trump announced a few days after his inauguration, are similar to the course of his predecessor Joe Biden
Gas supplies from Russia to Europe via TurkStream hit record high last week
Bruegel, a European analytical think tank, also reported a weekly record as it estimated supplies at 378 mln cubic meters
Dollar rate on interbank market falls below 97 rubles, first time since November 12, 2024
Meanwhile, the euro exchange rate on the Russian interbank market fell by 0.68%
Russia ready to consider any serious proposals on Ukraine — Foreign Ministry
According to the statement, everything Moscow has heard so far "was confined to speculations about the need for some kind of truce"
Kiev’s efforts to get Trump, Kellogg to come to 'Ukrainian Breakfast' in Davos fall flat
The "Ukrainian Breakfast" is an important ideological event as regards Ukraine’s participation in the World Economic Forum
US supplied military products worth record-high $318.7 billion last year
This is the highest ever annual total of sales and assistance provided to US allies and partners
Russia views treaty with North Korea as effective tool to deter external aggression
The foreign ministry emphasized that the Article 4 of the treaty, which stipulated that the countries could assist each other as they see fit, fully complied with the UN Charter in both spirit and letter
NATO’s hypocrisy brings direct clash with Russia closer — foreign ministry
Ukraine is at the heart of the Russia-NATO standoff, and Kiev’s troops are being supplied with long-range weapons that are in fact being operated by Western military specialists, the ministry said
Armenia sees cooperation within EAEU as factor for its economic growth — Foreign Minister
Ararat Mirzoyan stressed that the project received positive feedback from a number of international organizations and countries, including Russia
Norwegian scientists register signs of explosion before Kakhovka dam burst
They analyzed the seismic signals of regional stations
World needs shared prosperity, not 'golden age of America' — Medvedev
The dialogue between the heads of Russia and China, held after the US presidential inauguration is undeniable proof of the multipolarity of the modern world, the official noted
Zelensky conducting large-scale strikes to hold control over Kiev — Russian MP
Overnight on January 24, air defenses have shot down 121 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles in the skies over 13 Russian regions
Bank of Russia sells yuan for $46.76 mln with settlements on January 23
The Bank of Russia carries out foreign currency purchase and sale operations on the domestic market in the currency section of the Moscow Exchange in the "yuan - ruble" instrument
About 450,000 Russians sign up for military service in 2024 — Medvedev
The Security Council deputy chairman stressed that over 1,000 Russian citizens signed up for military service daily last year and this pace should be maintained
In the beginning of new term, Trump shows softer approach to China — Axios
According to the news portal, the way Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping communicate over the next four years "will have sweeping implications" for the global economy, AI, climate change, national security and other areas
Elections needed for stabilization in Syria — Russian foreign ministry
According to the ministry, the ultimate goal is to hold general elections, with their results being recognized by all, but this task will require time
Westerners are ready to oppose Russia until ‘the last Ukrainian’ — Lavrov
Meanwhile, the Minister noted that, in reality, the situation is "multi-layered"
Any NATO intervention in Ukraine to cause situation to spiral — Russian diplomat
"This scenario is absolutely unacceptable to Russia," Maria Zakharova stressed
Russian military splits Velikaya Novoselka in two, blocking Ukrainian troops — ministry
Russian troops have already hoisted the Russian flag on a recently liberated building in the settlement’s center
Belarus to boost its defense capabilities — president
"But we will do our best to retain peace, tranquility and stability in Belarus," the president added
Press review: Trump gives Russia an unlikely ultimatum as US secretary visits Panama first
Top stories from the Russian press on Friday, January 24th
Kiev attacks Russia’s Belgorod Region with over 80 munitions, 60 UAVs in past day
"A civilian was wounded," Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said, adding that two cars and an electricity transmission line were damaged in the attacks
Russia must take measures to prevent economic meltdown post-special op — expert
Dmitry Belousov suggests that it is necessary to focus on modernization, improving efficiency, including through robotization and digitalization
Minsk can rebuff any aggressor with tactical nukes, Oreshnik missiles — security official
The Belarusian military-industrial sector "is also developing actively" today, Alexander Volfovich pointed out
Trump’s Greenland statements could ignite conflict inside NATO — expert
This would be the first major instance of a land grab between two NATO countries, Christopher Helali noted
Russian forces wipe out Ukraine’s heavy equipment near Orekhov — official
The official noted that thanks to reconnaissance capabilities, Russian units in the Orekhov direction are able to detect the movement of enemy equipment practically in real time
EU sinking ship, Trump to expedite its demise — expert
Trump’s plans to boost domestic production in the US are bad news for Europe, especially Germany, with "Italy feeling the ripple effects too, considering their close economic ties," Tiberio Graziani noted
BRICS does not give consideration to Trump’s threats to impose 100% duties — Russian envoy
Moscow expects Jakarta, which joined the group as a full-fledged member not long ago, to take a similar position, Sergey Tolchenov added
Russian Economy Ministry working to improve corporate redomiciliation mechanism
A source familiar with the text of the document said that Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered to provide for the opportunity of redomiciliation of holding companies registered in unfriendly jurisdictions
Slovakia faces destabilization by those responsible for similar events in Georgia — party
Commenting on reports about "foreign experts" and their activities in her country, European Parliament member Katarina Roth Nevedalova said: "This is a question of national security, and we are in the process of assessing the situation"
Russia hopes to continue humanitarian cooperation with Vatican on Ukraine
"With active personal participation by papal peace envoy on the peaceful settlement in Ukraine Cardinal Matteo Zuppi, 16 wounded servicemen returned to Russia within the framework of two recent Russian-Ukrainian POW swaps," Maria Zakharova recalled
Russia remains open to cooperation with foreign companies — Economic Development Ministry
According to the Ministry of Economic Development, the meeting also raised issues related to compliance with intellectual property rights, customs, and tariff regulation, labeling of individual goods, as well as logistics issues
Russia never refused to communicate with US — Putin
The Russian leader stressed that "the previous administration abandoned these relations"
Russian prime minister approves list of countries imposing destructive attitudes
It includes the United States of America, the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Japan and other states
Trump’s aggressive trade policies leading to global economic crisis — journal
"Trying to force others to use the dollar would actually make them want to use it less — and undermine its credibility," the article says
Russia to hold UN Security Council meeting on Ukrainian crimes against civilians on Jan 24
An Arria-formula meeting of the UN Security Council members allows pressing issues to be discussed not only among the members themselves, but also with the participation of other countries and representatives of civil society
Defense firm delivers a batch of upgraded T-90M main battle tanks to Russian troops
The T-90M tank considerably surpasses its T-90 predecessor by its combat efficiency
IEA reports 7% increase in gas output in Russia in 2024, raised its estimate for 2025
Russia’s natural gas production grew by 45 billion cubic meters in 2024
Istanbul-Moscow flight makes unscheduled landing in southern Russian city of Astrakhan
The landing proceeded normally
Belgorod nuclear sub begins its first sea trials — source
The nuclear submarine is to be handed over to the ordering party in late 2021
Belarusian extremists plotting provocations with help of Kiev, West — Russian diplomat
Boris Gryzlov recalled numerous media reports about insidious plots against Belarus, up to large-scale operations geared toward seizing power or part of its territory
Russian scientist points to genome indicating coronavirus not lab-produced illness
Earlier, some Russian and foreign media outlets alleged that the novel coronavirus could have been made in a laboratory
De’Longhi to open its first flagship store in Russia
The store will offer cooking tops, ovens, coffee makers, toasters, and washing machines
Russian troops liberate nine communities in Donbass region, Kharkov area over week
Russia’s Battlegroup Center inflicted more than 4,050 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed 28 enemy armored combat vehicles in its area of responsibility over the week
IN BRIEF: Relations with US, negotiations with Ukraine: Putin comments on Trump's words
Russia "has never refused to communicate with the United States," but contacts have been interrupted by Washington
Russia cautions Moldova against exploiting energy crisis — Foreign Ministry
"Russia will continue playing the decisive role in providing for peace and stability in the Dniester region," the statement reads
Russia’s export duty on wheat to be $45.3 per metric ton from January 29
The floating duty on Russian grain exports is effective from June 2, 2021
Weekly inflation stands at 0.25% in Russia-statistics
In annual terms, inflation in Russia was 10.06% as of January 20, 2024
US cannot or doesn’t want to stop illegal arms trafficking to Haiti — Russian diplomat
According to the Russian diplomat, the United States refuses to share any information about what it is doing to stop arms trafficking to Haiti with experts from the UN Security Council’s sanctions committee
UN encourages possible Putin-Trump talks — secretary-general’s office
"We encourage all talks between the United States and the Russian Federation and we hope that they continue to engage in dialog," Deputy Spokesman for the UN Secretary-General Farhan Haq said
Russia’s Pantsyr-S1 air defense systems upgraded to intercept US HIMARS rockets
The Pantsyr is also outfitted with a thermal imager and, therefore, anti-aircraft gunners can also detect if explosives with striking elements are attached to the plastic casing of these flying craft
Yuan falls below 13.5 rubles, first time since December 28, 2024
By 11:40 Moscow time, the yuan slowed down its decline and reached 13,516 rubles
Zelensky shocked by Trump’s decisions, tries to manipulate Europe — LDPR leader
Leonid Slutsky recalled that at the talks in Istanbul, settlement agreements were reached and "initialed by the head of the Ukrainian delegation David Arakhamia"
Bank of Russia lowers official dollar rate to 98.26 rubles for January 25-27
The official euro rate was lowered by 47 kopecks to 103.187 rubles
Trade turnover between Japan, Russia down 21.8% in 2024
Japanese cars and Russian energy resources still account for the largest portion of trade turnover between the two countries, reaching over 64% of total exports from Japan to Russia and around 63% of total imports from Russia to Japan, respectively
Russia’s Shoigu sees increased risk of conflict between nuclear powers globally
According to Sergey Shoigu, Western countries have launched an aggression against the ideology and values in Russia and Belarus, as they have been attempting not only to attack by means of economic sanctions, but to destabilize political situation in the two countries
EU sanctions against Russia will only be extended if Ukraine restores gas transit — Orban
As the Hungarian prime minister noted, he had told other EU leaders that "if Ukraine wants to receive assistance" it should also refrain from using "military means to attack" the TurkStream gas pipeline
Israel hits Hezbollah weapons depots, observation posts in southern Lebanon
"The IDF is continuing to operate in accordance with the ceasefire understandings between Israel and Lebanon," the statement says
EU tells Damascus to get rid of Russian bases if it wants sanctions lifted
Russia operates two military facilities in Syria - the Tartus naval logistics base and the Hmeymim air base located 20 km southeast of Latakia
Ukrainian forces in southwestern DPR trapped due to command’s tardiness — newspaper
It is emphasized that Ukrainian forces in Velikaya Novosyolka have been cut off from their supply route
Murmansk business resident to make 1,500 unmanned aerial vehicles per month
The company's CEO Ivan Sukhanov stressed 40% of the products would be exported, including to the Arab League countries
GDP losses from response to Trump’s tariffs will be double-digit — WTO chief
Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala also portrayed the second possible scenario where the world is divided in two trading blocs
Trump administration’s policy unlikely to destabilize oil market — experts
According to Dmitry Kasatkin, the pressure on the market will be most probably used on a case basis to secure a beneficial bargaining position on international issues
Kremniy El Group microelectronics plant in Bryansk suspends operations after UAV Attack
The governor of the Bryansk region Alexander Bogomaz said earlier that air defense forces intercepted and destroyed 37 unmanned aerial vehicles, including 18 jets
Russia receives no notification of Tartus port contract termination from Syria
The agreement was signed between the Syrian government and Russia’s Stroytransgas company in 2019, with a term of 49 years
Russia against freeze of Ukrainian conflict, West may use it for revanche — MFA
"There is a need for reliable, legally binding agreements and mechanisms that would guarantee the prevention of a resumption of the conflict," the Foreign Ministry said
Russia’s international reserves up $2 bln over week — Central Bank
"International reserves as of the close of business on January 17, 2025 stood at $609.7 bln, having increased over the week by $2 bln or by 0.3%, predominantly as a result of positive revaluation," the regulator informed
Russia sees no signs of Ukraine, West’s readiness for peace talks — foreign ministry
The ministry states that Western countries continue to provide Kiev with advanced and long-range weapons, instructors, communication tools, and intelligence
Hungary loses 19 bln euro due to EU sanctions against Russia — Orban
The Hungarian prime minister reminded that the EU has to decide by January 31 whether to prolong the sanctions against Russia imposed over the conflict in Ukraine for another six months
German lawmaker says US troops need to get out of Germany
"This harmful policy of vassal loyalty needs to stop," Sevim Dagdelen stated
Organ trading schemes created in Ukraine, human organs sold on Internet — Russian diplomat
"In Ukraine, in particular in places where combats were taking place and where servicemen of the Ukrainian armed forces, national battalions were located, bodies and remains of people were found with clear signs that their organs had been removed," Maria Zakharova said
Lower oil prices won’t end Ukraine conflict — Kremlin
"This conflict arose because of a threat to the national security of the Russian Federation and a threat to Russians living in certain areas, and America and Europe’s refusal to address Russia’s concerns," Dmitry Peskov explained
Russia imported over half a million tons of berries last year — watchdog
Deliveries of fruits to Russia increased to almost 6.1 million metric tons
Russia’s Su-34 fighter-bomber strikes Ukrainian manpower, equipment near Kursk border
After reconnaissance units confirmed target engagement, the crew safely returned to the departure airfield, the ministry said
Russia, India work together on the first manned space flight of Indian crew — ambassador
As Denis Alipov pointed out, "Russia has historically been one of India's most important partners in space exploration"
