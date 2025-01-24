MOSCOW, January 24. /TASS/. Moscow has never shied away from contacts with Washington, former US head of state Joe Biden interrupted them, Russian President Vladimir Putin told VGTRK journalist Pavel Zarubin at the end of his visit to Moscow State University, commenting on his US counterpart Donald Trump's statements.

He also noted that the current Ukrainian leadership is illegitimate at the moment, which is dangerous because any result of negotiations with it may become null and void.

TASS has compiled the key statements of the Russian head of state.

On relations with US, Trump's statements

Moscow has seen US President Donald Trump's statements about his readiness to interact with Moscow: "We are always open to that."

"I would say that my interactions with the current US president have always been professional, strictly business-like, but also pragmatic and trust-based."

Russia "has never refused to communicate with the United States," but contacts have been interrupted by Washington.

Moscow "has quite a lot of common points" with the current US administration.

Under President Joe Biden, the US imposed many sanctions against Russia, shooting itself in the foot.

Trump is a "an intelligent and pragmatic man", he is unlikely to decide on such sanctions against Russia that would harm the US economy.

On Ukrainian conflict

Russia is ready for negotiations on Ukraine, but Kiev is "obstructing" them.

Vladimir Zelensky's decision to ban dialogue with Russia makes possible negotiations null and void.

The current Ukrainian leadership is illegitimate at the moment: "And this means that the result of these negotiations can also be declared illegitimate."

It is hardly possible to negotiate seriously under the conditions of Zelensky's "prohibitive decree."

If Trump's victory in the 2020 presidential election hadn't been "stolen," the current crisis in Ukraine might not have happened.

Kiev is happy to receive hundreds of billions of dollars from sponsors, but is in no hurry to revoke the decision to ban negotiations with Russia.