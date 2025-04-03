Participants in NATO's joint nuclear missions complicit in NPT violations — Russian MFA

MOSCOW, April 3. /TASS/. NATO countries that take part in the US-led joint nuclear missions are complicit in the violation of key articles of the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons (NPT), Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said in an interview with The International Affairs Journal.

The United States, he said, demonstrates "a disdainful attitude toward the fulfillment of some of its key obligations" under the NPT primarily by conducting joint nuclear missions with the North Atlantic Alliance countries.

"Those NATO countries that are nuclear-weapon-free under the NPT, but at the same time participate in these joint nuclear missions, are complicit in the violation of key articles of the NPT, and we will say so outright," Ryabkov emphasized.

He also drew attention to the fact that "the practice of joint nuclear missions, which has been introduced and continues to develop within NATO, is now being extrapolated and multiplied to Northeast Asia" and to US allies in the region.